School caretaker facing careless driving causing death charge

A Hamilton school caretaker is facing a charge of careless driving causing the death of an 88-year-old pedestrian.

Wayne William Bromell, 61, appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Thursday morning, charged with driving carelessly on Peachgrove Rd and thereby causing the death of Wenhua Fan Fan.

Fan, 88, was hit near the intersection with Claude St about 4pm on Wednesday, May 29. She died in Waikato Hospital early the following morning.

Bromell, who is described as a "teacher" on police charging documents, is the former assistant principal at Peachgrove Intermediate School but is now the school caretaker.

He was remanded on bail and without plea to next appear on December 12.