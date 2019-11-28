Medical Council reopens investigation into convicted murderer Venod Skantha

Dunedin teen Amber-Rose Rush, 16, was stabbed to death in her bed on February 2, 2018.

Convicted murderer Venod Skantha could be stripped of his doctor's registration pending an investigation.

The 32-year-old Dunedin doctor was convicted of murdering 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush, and four charges of threatening to kill in the High Court of Dunedin on Wednesday night.

But his role as a doctor is also under scrutiny, with the Medical Council of New Zealand confirming an investigation would resume on his fitness to practise.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Venod Skantha is on trial for the murder of Dunedin teenager Amber-Rose Rush.

Chief executive Joan Simeon said Skantha was not able to work as a doctor since February 28, 2018.

READ MORE:

* Sex, lies and social media: Inside the murder trial of Dr Venod Skantha

* 'Who is capable of that?' grieving mother asks murder accused

* A week inside the trial of Venod Skantha

* Star witness sexual allegation bombshell

* Murder-accused Venod Skantha allegedly threatened teen

* Swamp drained to locate slain teen's cellphone

* The doctor, the teen and the $20,000 offer for sex

The body of Amber-Rose was found by her mother, Lisa-Ann Rush, on the morning of February 3. Skantha was taken into custody the following day.

SUPPLIED Amber-Rose Rush, 16, was found dead in her Dunedin home in February 2018.

The Medical Council's deepest sympathies were with Amber-Rose's family at this time, Simeon said.

The Medical Council took the allegations very seriously, and stopped Skantha from practising as soon as possible, with a Professional Conduct Committee investigation halted due to the trial.

That committee would resume its investigation immediately, she said.

HAMISH McNEILLY/STUFF Dunedin Hospital where Dr Venod Skantha worked

One option available to the committee was to file a charge in the Health Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.

If Skantha was found to have been convicted of an offence which reflects adversely on his fitness to practise, the Tribunal may cancel his registration, she said.

Southern DHB's chief medical officer, Dr Nigel Millar, told Stuff their thoughts were with Amber-Rose's family.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Relatives of slain teen Amber-Rose Rush leave the High Court at Dunedin after making a brief statement on Wednesday evening.

"This is such an awful tragedy for Amber-Rose, and of course her family, and our thoughts are with them.

"Other than that we have no further comment to make."

During the four-week long trial, the court heard from Millar about Skantha's employment history.

STUFF Shane Rush, the father of Amber-Rose Rush, reads a statement outside the High Court at Dunedin after Venod Skantha was found guilty of her murder.

He told the court Skantha was first employed by the DHB on May 24, 2016. He initially worked in Invercargill, before being transferred to Dunedin Hospital on May 22, 2017.

But that employment was soon in trouble with Skantha turning up to work under the influence of alcohol and then lying about his mother's death to escape being sacked.

After waiting for his supervisor he went to the orthopaedic ward, where he allegedly flushed an IV from a patient, dating it with the previous day.

The patient described him as acting strangely, and asked him if it was normal saline he was using.

Skantha was allegedly under the influence of alcohol, claiming he had two beers at lunch, Millar told the court.

In his draft finding, Millar recommended Skantha's employment be terminated.

But Skantha, through his lawyer, argued he had been suffering from the unforeseen loss of his mother.

A final written warning was suggested, with Millar told the poor behaviour would not happen again.

"Had I known that this was not true, I would have stayed with my original position," Millar said.

During his police interview Skantha told the detective he was a doctor who owned six properties, and conceded he "shouldn't really be hanging out with kids anyway".

Skantha would be sentenced in March.