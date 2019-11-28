Christchurch man jailed after spending money meant for stabbing victim

Arataki Mouao Kohu was told he would stay out of jail if he could make an emotional harm payment to the man he stabbed – but instead he spent the money he was given to pay it.

The 22-year-old man has now been jailed for 25 months after botching the chances he was given for his Christchurch District Court sentencing.

Kohu was arrested in January after an incident in Malvern St, St Albans, where police said a man was stabbed multiple times by a person with two knives, in a booze-fuelled attack.

They said the 25-year-old victim narrowly avoided death.

When Kohu came to court, the cause of the attack on someone he knew and apparently got on well with remained a mystery. Psychological screening checks were done in case there might have been some neurological event that had triggered it, especially since Kohu had no prior history. No cause was found.

Judge Tom Gilbert gave Kohu a sentencing indication in April – such hearings can only be reported after the sentencing has taken place – at which he signalled a 25-month jail term on the charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

But he said he would reduce the jail term to where home detention could be considered if Kohu could make a $1000 payment to the victim as emotional harm reparations.

Kohu then pleaded guilty. He was remanded for sentencing but it was put off again to find a suitable home detention address.

Then, Judge Gilbert noted that Kohu made his situation worse by not showing up for sentencing and spending the $1000 an uncle had given him to pay to the courts for the victim.

He was arrested and was held in custody for his sentencing on Thursday.

Defence counsel Alister James said Kohu was aware of the prison sentence that would not have to be imposed. He was keen to take advantage of any courses available in prison, including trade training.

Judge Gilbert said it was clear that Kohu was sorry for what happened, and needed assistance with drinking issues and anger management.

He imposed a 25-month jail term which meant he would have to apply to the Parole Board for his early release to be considered. He advised Kohu to make the most of the programmes available in prison.