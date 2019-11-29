Killer goes back to prison after gaining ninth drink-driving conviction

Wellington District Court judge Bill Hastings told Genesis Mahanga his ninth conviction meant it was serious.

The gap in Genesis Mahanga's drink-driving offending looked like a good sign, until it became clear the reason was he was in prison for the murder of his stepson.

On Thursday Mahanga gained his ninth conviction for drunk driving - excess blood alcohol with a reading of 214 milligrams per 100 millilitres of breath.

He was caught in Edward St, Wellington, in September sitting in his car after driving into a wall, reversing then driving into it again.

He later said he would bite when he was being held awaiting a blood test.

He was out on parole at the time but has now been recalled to prison and will have to face the Parole Board again next year.

He pleaded guilty to drinking driving, intimidation and breach of parole.

Mahanga had been convicted of murder in 2000 of his stepson, 3-year-old Tangaroa Matiu in Auckland in 2000. He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

He had beaten the boy with a fence paling and toilet brush when the child soiled his pants.

The boy died from blood loss.

A pathologist said the boy was hit 100 times and had a minimum of 300 bruises on his body when he died.

After his sentencing Mahanga had gone public telling other parents that violence was not the answer.

Mahanga himself was beaten as a child but knew what he did was unreasonable.

Since his release from prison Mahanga had been working and his boss had written a glowing letter for the judge.

"He calls you hardworking, trustworthy and amicable," Wellington District Court judge Bill Hastings told Mahanga.

Polite and upbeat despite being in the dock, Mahanga was pleased with the letter.

"I've been trying to change my life," he told the judge.

"Your boss says this is a minor speed bump," the judge said.

"I've got a lot from him, a lot of support, I've never had that before," Mahanga confided.

Judge Hastings said he had to reflect that it being Mahanga's ninth conviction meant it was serious. He could only impose a sentence of imprisonment since Mahanga was already inside after being recalled to prison.

He sentenced Mahanga to three months in jail.