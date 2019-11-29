Not guilty pleas in Manawatū money laundering ring case

Gary O'Connell and Emma Armstrong are accused of using drug money to performing home improvements on this property on Stansell St, Shannon.

A police officer's daughter denies being part of an alleged drug and money laundering ring police say spent up large on cars, properties and ski passes.

But she may have a long wait until her case is heard in court, as a lawyer predicts a trial will not take place until 2021.

Jessica Anne Kalivati​, 27, pleaded not guilty in the Palmerston North District Court on Friday to money laundering charges, as well as a charge of possessing methamphetamine for supply.

She allegedly laundered the money by buying vehicles, a property in Shannon, a caravan trailer, air travel, accommodation, meals and entertainment.

STUFF This Shannon property was allegedly bought by Gary O'Connell and Jessica Kalivati as a way to launder money.

She is jointly charged for most of the offences with Gary Colin O'Connell​, who police say was the ringleader.

The pair were among a group arrested in September, when police seized vehicles, properties, $210,000 cash, drugs and guns.

Kalivati previously had name suppression because her father, who was in court on Friday, was a sworn police officer, but no application was made on Friday to keep the gag order in place.

Two other defendants do have name suppression though. One man also has his age and occupation suppressed.

Defence lawyer Marty Robinson said those extra details needed to be kept secret to ensure the man's suppression was secure.

The other person with name suppression, a woman, needed it to ensure she could continue doing her job, he said.

Judge Lance Rowe said the woman's application hinged on information from another source.

The man's suppression, however, was a different situation.

The judge said a lot more evidence was needed to convince him such wide-ranging suppression orders should stay in place.

The pair will be back in court in December for a name suppression hearing.

Kalivati, O'Connell and the other defendants – Emma Jane Armstrong, Jacob Eliapo Mamea​ and Stephen Heta Puhipuhi – return to court in March.

They have all either pleaded not guilty, or had not guilty pleas deemed.

Mamea's lawyer Fergus Steedman​ said any trial would take several weeks, meaning it may not start until 2021.