Drug dealer William Hines tried to supply fellow inmate

William Hines used his laundry job in Manawatū Prison to try to get an inmate methamphetamine as a New Year gift.

A drug dealer who briefly faced a murder charge tried to use his prison laundry job to supply methamphetamine.

William Maaky OJ Hines is serving a four-year jail term for drug and firearms offences he committed in 2016 and the offending came to light when he was considered for Parole.

He lived in Shannon at the time of his offending, and police found 379 grams of cannabis, a Colt pistol and ammunition when they went to his house after a domestic violence incident in April that year.

He was arrested the following month for breaching bail and was found with $3055 cash in his pocket.

READ MORE:

* Gangland killer Dean Waka Nathan denied parole

* Man responsible for 2008 killing of Taranaki man gets parole for second time

* 'The face of New Zealand's meth epidemic' released from jail

He had to spend the night in the Levin police station because the court was closed for the day, sleeping in a cell.

Police spotted a package wrapped in black tape next to him when they checked on him overnight and managed to get it out of the cell without waking him.

They also got a medicine bottle with a zip lock bag wrapped in tape inside, containing 5.56g of methamphetamine, 35g of cannabis oil and $2700.

He spent his remand time in Manawatū Prison and managed to get a job in the laundry, giving him the ability to move around cells.

He used that job as cover on December 30, 2016, going into the laundry and putting 0.8g of methamphetamine into a pair of socks in a laundry bag addressed to an inmate.

The package came with a note: "Merry New Year's my bro."

According to his Parole Board report, he did not turn up for his parole hearing in November.

He instead wrote a waiver, saying: "I believe the New Zealand Parole Board will fail me at my next appearance."

He had appeared before the board earlier, but was charged with the murder of Nomads gang member Palmiro MacDonald at the time. The charge was later dropped.

He completed drug and alcohol rehabilitation courses in prison, and was due to have a reintegration meeting on October 14.

That involved going outside the wire, but the meeting was called off due to what the Parole Board called "recent events" and gang activity.

If that meeting was due to be in Horowhenua – the report has the location redacted – the most high-profile gang activity was the shooting of Joeroa Rangitawhi Te Rupe in Foxton on October 14.

Timothy Junior MacDonald is charged with his murder.

Hines wanted to move to his family home, where he spent much of his childhood, on release, but police had problems with the proposed property.

The board did not have any information about the police objections and said it was a shame Hines did not go to his hearing to say why the proposed property was a good one.

He will next be seen by the board before the end of March.