Teenager arrested over attacks on women joggers on Auckland's North Shore

One of the assaults happened in Browns Bay on Auckland's North Shore.

A 17-year-old has been arrested following an investigation into a spate of attacks on women joggers in Auckland.

The charges relate to five alleged incidents between August and November, three of which occurred on Auckland's North Shore and two in West Auckland.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill from Waitemata CIB said the investigation was ongoing and police could not rule out the possibility of further charges.

"We want to thank the public for the information they've provided to Police throughout our investigation.

"We know these incidents have caused significant concern in these communities and our team of detectives have been working hard to hold the alleged offender to account."

The teenager has been charged with three counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, assault with intent to commit sexual violation and assault with intent to injure.

He will appear in the Youth Court on Saturday.