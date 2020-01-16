Disgraced Auckland lawyer Arlan Arman's third miscarriage of justice

Arlan Arman is suspended from practicing as a lawyer (file photo).

Disgraced lawyer Arlan Arman has been involved in a third miscarriage of justice, this time resulting in a man convicted of sexual offending walking free from prison.

Arman is currently suspended from being a lawyer and is understood to now be living overseas.

However, in November 2018 he had a practicing certificate and represented a man accused of historical sexual abuse.

The case went to trial at the Manukau District Court.

The Crown said the alleged victim, a girl, was aged between 7 and 10 years old and was in the after-school care of the man's mother at the time.

The prosecution alleged the man, aged between 15 and 18 at the time, would take the girl to a secluded area and abuse her.

The man did not give evidence and was found guilty of indecent assault, sexual violation and attempted sexual violation.

He was sentenced to three years and two months in prison.

But his new lawyer, Fletcher Pilditch, took the case to the Court of Appeal, arguing there had been a miscarriage of justice.

The man filed two affidavits to the senior court.

He said he met with Arman, just five days before the trial was due to begin, and discussed the possibility of giving evidence in his own defence.

Mark Coote The Court of Appeal found Arlan Arman's client had suffered a miscarriage of justice and quashed his convictions.

He said the subject came up again once the Crown had finished calling its witnesses.

The man said Arman visited him in the court cells at the end of the day.

He said Arman told him the complainant and her friend had "given good evidence".

Arman had a handwritten note with him that confirmed the man did not want to give evidence. Arman read it to him and the man agreed to sign it.

Pilditch told the Court of Appeal that did not amount to adequate advice.

He said the decision not to give evidence was critically important in a "he said, she said" case.

Arman also provided an affidavit for the court.

He told the court the man didn't want to give evidence and believed other witnesses would convey his side of the story.

But the court noted little weight could be put on Arman's evidence as he was overseas at the time and not available for cross-examination.

John Cowpland Fletcher Pilditch, pictured in 2008, said lawyer Arlan Arman failed to give his client good advice on whether to give evidence in his own defence.

The Court found there had been a miscarriage of justice.

"[W]e are satisfied that errors were made by Mr Arman and those errors created a real risk of affecting the outcome of the trial."

The Court said although the decision whether to give evidence was one for the client, it had to be an informed decision.

"Mr Arman did not adequately explain the advantages and importance of giving evidence … Of particular relevance is the fact that the defence was one of denial and [the man] had not provided any statement to the police."

Without the man's evidence, there was no evidence of his denial to go to the jury.

The court concluded that for that reason alone, there had been a miscarriage – but the justices were also critical of how the Crown and the trial judge had dealt with expert evidence.

MICHAEL BRADLEY/FAIRFAX NZ The man stood trial at the Manukau District Court in November, 2018.

Stuff understands the man spent nine months in prison between the trial and the appeal date before being freed on bail.

The charges were eventually dismissed when the Crown offered no evidence.

The man's case is one of three that Stuff is aware of that involved Arman and resulted in a miscarriage of justice.

In December 2017, Judge David McNaughton found Arman had pressured his client into pleading guilty to a rape charge, despite the man having a legitimate defence.

The judge said Arman appeared to have no physical file on the case, was not prepared to go to trial and lost interest in the case when his client stopped paying.

Judge McNaughton reversed the man's guilty plea.

His new lawyer Shane Tait represented the man at his second trial and he was acquitted.

Some 18 months later, after admitting a charge of disgrace or dishonourable conduct before the Lawyers and Conveyancers Disciplinary Tribunal, Arman was suspended from practicing for 10 months.

Another case involved a male model accused of doing an indecent act.

The man's new lawyer Annabel Maxwell-Scott appealed the case to the High Court at Auckland, where Justice Mark Woolford found a miscarriage of justice had occurred.

The judge found Arman had allowed his client to plead guilty without reviewing all the evidence.

The charges against the man were later dismissed.

Ms Maxwell-Scott has told Stuff that a complaint has been made to the Law Society.

Arman's suspension will end in April.