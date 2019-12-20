How a $13m Kiwi meth importation ring came crashing down

Referrals to health services for people caught in possession of methamphetamine have risen rapidly as a result of a law change.

Santiago de Queretaro, population 620,000, is regarded as one of Mexico's safest cities and makes aircraft, auto parts and chemicals.

On October 19, 2017 a different sort of product left the city aboard a Singapore Airlines flight heading for Christchurch.

The 250-kilogram shipment was sent by Argos Electrica and included 20 boxes of safety lamps.

It arrived in Christchurch on October 25. Before it could be released to its addressee – Anthony Allwood, Christchurch – it was put in a queue to be assessed.

It was not going to slip through. The fact the shipment was destined for a first-time importer and had been shipped from Mexico was an immediate red flag. Mexican drug rings are targeting New Zealand for the same reason our exporters look around for the best price.

The price of methamphetamine in the United States has plummeted in the last decade and meth producers see the New Zealand market as growing and lucrative.

Customs officers began opening the boxes on November 3, 2017. The safety lamps were worthless in New Zealand. They were the wrong ampage, voltage and hertz level. But the lamps didn't matter. Inside each box of lamps were two packages of methamphetamine, with the total drug shipment worth about $13 million.

It took a jury only 70 minutes to find Simote Vea guilty of the three charges of importing methamphetamine in October.

The officers had uncovered the biggest methamphetamine importation ever detected in the South Island.

Customs then briefed police, who began Operation Grandeur led by Detective Sergeant Chris Power.

THE EMAIL

Simote Vea had worked for DHL Global Forwarding for 19 years, rising the ranks to the role of customs brokerage manager. Living in Paeroa, the 38-year-old, known to friends as Motz, drove about three hours a day just to get to and from work in Auckland.

The married father-of-four was regarded as a good operator and was well respected. He earned $145,000 a year for leading a team of 10 and his landlord thought he was the "pleasant and well-spoken" dad in a "very normal, lovely" family.

She had no idea he was also a meth addict, whose addiction was wrecking his marriage and causing money issues. Or that at 18, he was in a South Auckland gang and had spent time in prison for violent offences.

In the months before the importation, Vea's marriage to a woman he called Boss was unravelling. In text messages, obtained by police, a tormented Vea promises to stay sober and accepts his "failure" in the hopes of winning her back.

Boss was sick of his "broken promises" and Vea begs her to give him another year to "to try and build our lives again".

No doubt some money would help. On November 6, he sent an email to the Import Customs Query team at DHL Express (another DHL division) inquiring about the lamp shipment and asking for the paperwork. He did not know certain DHL staff had been notified and told to contact Customs if anyone inquired about it.

The recipient of Vea's email wasn't in on the scheme and copied Vea into emails showing the shipment was being held for examination and "staff were not to give updates to the consignee as per the instructions". Vea said the shipment had to go to Auckland and then Marsden Point.

About an hour later, he made two calls: one to the company it was addressed to, and another to the burner phone of Christchurch man Jonathon Seal. Neither answered.

SUPPLIED The 250-kilogram shipment, marked with airway bill 2980997946, looked to be coming from a company called Argos Electrica.

DHL's customs manager then called Vea at the request of Customs to ask who wanted the consignment redirected.

Vea said a customer, whose name he couldn't recall, had phoned him that morning. The manager thought he sounded odd.

THE TV AND THE METH

In the next week, Vea asked DHL Express several times about two deliveries coming from Canada.

On November 7, identifying himself as "Tom [Toa]", he asked about a delivery being sent to Ewart St, Mangere. A Customs officer found 4147 grams of methamphetamine concealed within an LCD TV panel in the package later that day.

On November 13, Vea called DHL Express three times regarding another package from Canada. The package, destined for a Nick Lau, contained 4130g of methamphetamine concealed in an amplifier case.

THE BUST

The lamp consignment was ready for delivery on November 9. A Customs officer disguised as a courier driver delivered the package to a workplace in Christchurch, with all but 10g of the meth replaced with another product.

On November 14, police watched as Seal removed one of the boxes from the consignment and took it to his home on Clearbrook St, Shirley. His good friend Michael Cooper, a builder and competitive bodybuilder, arrived nearly two hours later and took the package to his home in Jasper Place, Northwood.

Police raided both properties 30 minutes later and saw Cooper trying to flush what he thought was methamphetamine down the toilet. Both men were arrested and charged with importing meth.

Seal told police the importation of the safety lamps was organised by Anthony Allwood and the lamps were to be installed, possibly by Cooper, at a car park in the city. He was sketchy on the details, saying he had met Allwood at a bar and a cafe. Police never found Allwood and believe he was a fiction.

Detective Sergeant Chris Power and Detective Sergeant Wayne Boyd interviewed Vea at the Paeroa Police Station that evening, thinking he might be able to help with the inquiry as a witness. They were still unaware of Customs' interest in Vea over his connection to the Canadian packages.

Vea denied knowing Allwood, Cooper or Seal.

His November 6 call about the lamp shipment was prompted by his desire to look after a client, nothing else, he said.

Pool From left, Johnathon Seal, Michael Harrison Cooper, and Simote Vea appear for sentencing in the High Court at Christchurch watched by a corrections officer.

Customs investigator Hayden Godinet spoke with Vea on November 17, armed with recordings of Vea's conversations with DHL Express inquiring about the two packages from Canada.

Vea denied knowing a Tom Toa, but said Nick Lau "sounds familiar". He couldn't recall inquiring about either package.

"I inquire about shipments all the time," he said.

Godinet played recordings of his calls.

"I'm not sure if that's me or not," he said. He would later be charged with two counts of importing methamphetamine.

Power and Boyd heard about the interview and took over the investigation into the three imports.

'JUST DOING MY JOB'

Police were still unclear about Vea's exact role. Was he a kingpin or just a lackey?

Interviewed in prison last year, he had no explanation for the fact his phone extension had not received a call before he sent the email on November 6. Nor could he explain his inquiries about the Canadian packages.

In the interview, the detectives reveal they have sourced his Facebook messages.

In one message to an associate on October 29, Vea wrote he would get an indication of the next shipments quantities and to plan ahead. Vea says the man owned a mechanic shop and he was asking him about what he could do in terms of importing from Australia.

Then, on November 6, after the methamphetamine was found in Christchurch, the man asks Vea if "any word on job come up yet?". Vea replies "we jus had a pallet get sunk in the water bruv so there trying to organise another replacement ASAP not sure when," [sic]. The messages were deleted from Vea's cellphone, but later recovered by the police's High Tech Crime Unit.

Vea was unable to explain the coincidence.

"If I'm part of the syndicate then there are way easier ways of getting drugs into this country than through DHL Express, that's the last place I would be sending drugs through," he told detectives.

SUPPLIED Two bags of methamphetamine were found inside each safety lamp.

"But unfortunately ... I don't know, I don't know anything, I've been asked to do my job and that's it."

SENTENCING REMARKS

It took a jury only 70 minutes to find Vea guilty of all three charges after his week-long trial in the High Court at Christchurch in October.

The Crown earlier told the jury that the combination of evidence against Vea was "unanswerable", while the defence said the Crown case was "based on flimsy inference and suspicion alone".

Defence counsel Donald Matthews said police and customs had been unable to show any link between Vea and the two Christchurch men. There was no evidence of any financial transactions, and no evidence of Vea leading a lavish lifestyle.

Vea had made calls about two Auckland packages that were intercepted. Matthews rejected the Crown argument that Vea used "fake" names. He had used the names of the person the packages were consigned to.

Crown prosecutor Barnaby Hawes said it was "staggeringly unlikely" that Vea could have been unwittingly involved in three drugs shipments in the space of eight days.

SUPPLIED The shipment contained 40kg of methamphetamine.

On Wednesday, Justice Gerald Nation sentenced Vea to 15 years and seven months' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of seven years and six months.

The judge noted Vea had now accepted the guilty verdict and his role in the operation. He also wrote a lengthy letter to Justice Nation stating how his daily use of methamphetamine led to a "series of seriously bad decisions".

Justice Nation said the street value of the three importations was between $15m and $28m and had a social harm cost of about $70m.

Cooper and Seal were both sentenced to 12 years and four months' jail.

THE INSIDE MAN

Two years after Operation Grandeur began, Power is still investigating how Vea became known to Seal and Cooper and what other parties may have been involved.

Mexican authorities had failed to make any "meaningful headway" into finding any connection between Vea and any Mexican cartels.

"We don't have a full understanding of the network in behind this, so we could say it's very likely to be gang-related and those gangs to be linked or collaborating in both Tauranga and South Auckland and possibly Canterbury.

"I think Vea's part of a network where he was an enabler, but I think he's on the staff of an organised crime group within the network, definitely one of the risk-takers, one of the visible participants in it, but I don't know how wide the network goes."

Looking back at Vea's involvement in the investigation, Power says sending the email to DHL Express inquiring about the waybill was a major error.

"Putting his head up the first time allowed us to look at more of his behaviours, more of his calls, and more of the use of his phone and start connecting him to other transactions and then importation consignments."

Vea's landlord at the time, who declined to be named, told Stuff the first signs of any issues came when Vea's wife rang to say the couple were separating.

SUPPLIED On November 7, Vea, identifying himself as "Tom [Toa]", asked about a delivery being sent to an address in Mangere. Later that day, a Customs officer found more than 4kg of methamphetamine hidden inside an LCD panel.

"I was surprised ... because they just seemed a happy family and then she finally told us – she said you will probably read about this in the paper. She said he had been charged and he was in jail in Auckland, but she believed he was innocent and they were working on that."

Power said the investigation had given him a greater understanding of how people could exploit their position of trust.

"When you've got people responsible for protecting our borders being part of the problem and you've got that volume of drugs and poison coming into our community it really raises some serious concerns."

A DHL spokeswoman said the company was "not at liberty to discuss details pertaining to individuals".

"We confirm the individual concerned is no longer in our employment. DHL works in full compliance of local importation laws and legislations of countries we operate in. We have strict security measures in place and do not condone the use of our network for illegal activities."