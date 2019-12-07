Police searching for man who stabbed woman in Wellington park

Police are guarding entrances to Wellington's Central Park in the suburb of Brooklyn.

Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a man who stabbed a woman in a Wellington park in an apparently random attack.

Armed police were called to Brooklyn's Central Park at 11.45am on Friday, to search the surrounding area for the woman's attacker, who got away.

The woman's injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, and she was taken to Wellington Hospital for surgery and was discharged on Saturday.

Detective Sergeant Ben Quinn said the woman was walking through the park when she was attacked from behind by a man with a blade.

Police confirmed the attack was not sexual in nature, and believed it to be a random attack.

The attacker was described as a shorter man in his 30s, with brown skin, dark eyes and short dark hair.

Quinn urged anyone who had information about the man, witnessed the assault, or saw anything suspicious in the Central Park area, to contact police on 105.

Police were also seeking any CCTV footage businesses or individuals could provide them of Central Park or the surrounding areas, including Brooklyn Rd, upper Willis St and Aro St.