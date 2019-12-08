Theft of $15,000 e-trike ruins 90-year-old's trip

Wellington man Colin Norris says he has no desire to press charges over his stolen e-trike - he just wants his beloved mode of transport back.

It's hard to miss on the road and without key electronic equipment it's even harder to ride Colin Norris's specialised e-trike.

So if you've taken the 90-year-old man's pride and joy from him - why not give it back?

The Wellington man was staying at the Richmond A&P showgrounds, near Nelson city, with his wife Jill Wild and sister-in-law as part of a week-long biking trip with family.

Walking unaided is a challenge for Colin Norris - however his specialised e-trike has enabled him to ride with his wife Jill up to 70km a day on the Central Otago Rail Trail and Nelson's Great Taste Trail.

However, his $15,000 Hase-brand mountain trike was stolen overnight on Friday from his caravan, robbing Norris of his only effective mode of transport for the journey, save for his trusty crutches.

By his own admission, the e-trike - sourced from Levin-based company Trikes New Zealand - made him "embarrassingly noticeable" while using it.

At least one potential sighting was reported in Richmond on Saturday.

However, it has given Norris a new lease on life.

In the last 18 months he has has ridden the Clutha Gold Trail, the Central Otago Rail Trail and Nelson's Great Taste Trail - often completing 70km in a day.

"I rely on that for companionship with my better half - otherwise she goes off biking while I can't join her - I'd say 'see you later alligator'."

"I used to love my walking and cycling but I've had both my hips done and now I'm just bumbling about ... my right leg couldn't quite move the pedals right, so I went to this chap and he helped me get on the road."

Norris had also made an impression on the Nelson family they were planning to go riding with.

"The young boy loves Colin - he's not his grandfather but he looks up to him and that was a big part of the trip, just looking forward to biking along with him," Wild said.

"We even bought him a little air horn especially for it," Norris added.

That's all been put on hold now because of the theft.

Norris said the trike was of little use to whoever had taken it because he has the keys for the battery and computer to make it run or change gears.

"There's a lot of friction on the trike, so it's pretty hard graft when you run out of power."

A report had been lodged with Police and the trike was insured.

A post pleading for the e-trike's return has been shared 1,500 times on social media.

Wild said through those avenues, she had been told of at least one possible sighting of the e-bike along Queen St, Richmond's main street, on Saturday and she has visited a number of parks and school grounds in the hope it had been left there.

Norris said he has no desire for charges to be laid or any other repercussions for the offenders. He simply wanted to have his trike returned so he can get on with life.

"We all make mistakes, let's treat it as that ... just tell us where it might be and leave it there so we can pick it up," Norris said.