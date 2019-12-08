Police appeal for help on Wellington stabbing

A police officer stands guard at Central Park after a woman was attacked there on Friday.

Police are looking for a man in his 30s, 173-176cm tall with brown skin, dark eyes and short dark hair in relation to a random stabbing.

Armed police were called to the scene at Brooklyn's Central Park at 11.45am on Friday.

Detective senior sergeant Warwick McKee said the woman was walking through the park when attacked from behind by a man with a blade.

Police believe the attack was random and are appealing for witnesses and anyone who has CCTV footage of Central Park or the surrounding areas, including Brooklyn Road, upper Willis Street, Webb Street and Aro Street.

The victim suffered serious injuries but has since been released from hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call Police on 105. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.​