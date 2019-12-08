Car found after Hastings hit-and-run

Police are seeking information on a older model silver Mazda 323, which will be damaged on its bonnet and roof, after it's driver ran over three people before continuing south on Marekakaho Rd at 9.36am Saturday.

Police have located a car believed to have been involved in a hit-and-run, which left one person critically injured in Hastings on Saturday.

A Police spokesperson confirmed the car had been located but had no further details.

Three people were injured in the incident and one is in a critical condition in Hawke's Bay Hospital.

NZME reported a neighbour saying she had been told the critically injured person was pushing a baby in a pram at the time, and had pushed the baby to safety before being struck.

Police said three people were crossing Maraekakaho Rd, near the intersection of Francis Hicks Ave, when a car driving the wrong way drove into them on the footpath.

All three were taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital, one with critical injuries and the other two with serious injuries.

The driver did not stop, and left heading south down Maraekakaho Rd in an older model silver Mazda 323.

Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or who had seen the car since.

Anyone with information can contact police on 06 877 0609, and refer to job number P040089521 or make an anonymous tip on Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.