The churn: The slow flow of justice through Hamilton's courthouses

Picture the scene: A busy courtroom, with echelons of dark-suited lawyers hunched over their desks, the judge perched in his seat looking down at them and the defendant, who had just plead guilty, standing in the dock.

"Can we have a date for sentence please," says the judge.

The court taker, seated directly in front of the judge, squints at the display on the computer screen, searching for the earliest available gap in the scheduling system.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Hamilton's halls of justice. The old courthouse, pictured front and centre, sits empty. To the left is the Hamilton District Court building, home to 10 courtrooms, three of which are capable of hosting jury trials. The High Court, which features two courtrooms, can be seen at right.

"March 30," she announces.

"Is there nothing earlier?" asks the judge, just a hint of exasperation in his voice.

After a few moments more examining and re-examining the schedule, the court taker confirms there isn't.

Ruth Gilmour Hamilton barrister Truc Tran says more judges would help clear the backlog - but the local lawyers could also be a tad more proactive. (File photo)

It's a brief exchange - and for the purposes of this story a fictional one - but it is exactly the kind of conversation that frequently occurs in the Hamilton District Court and, likely, courtrooms the length of the country. It's a telltale sign of a system under pressure. A system straining under the weight of thousands of cases, thousands of defendants and only a handful of judges to hear their stories and courtrooms in which those stories can be told.

In the Hamilton courts the judges, lawyers and court registrars have a name for it: The churn.

Justice delayed is justice denied, as the saying goes. It likely isn't just the judges getting frustrated with the length of time - months, sometimes - that it takes cases to progress from an initial appearance to whatever next step is necessary, be it a bail hearing, a case review or a sentencing.

Why does it all take so long? And is there any easy way of making the process at least a little more streamlined?

Figures obtained by the Waikato Times through the Official Information Act, paint what appears to be a picture larger than the massive mural soon to be adorning Wintec Wall in Anglesea St.

In the 2018/19 financial year there were 7438 new cases brought before the Hamilton District Court, many of which involved multiple defendants.

This was a marginal decrease over the 2017/18 year in which there were 7850 new cases filed. There were 7948 new cases recorded in the 2016/17 year; and 7399 new cases in 2015/16.

Comparing the workload of various courthouses around the country shows Hamilton shoulders its fair share of the burden. In the 2018 calendar year there were 7436 new cases in the Hamilton District Court, where there are 10 available courtrooms, three of which are capable of holding a jury.

The same year there were 10,610 in the Auckland District Court, a sprawling complex of 26 courtrooms, eight of which are jury-capable; 10,771 in Christchurch (19 courtrooms, two jury-capable); 13,210 in Manukau (14 courtrooms, four for juries); 4482 in Rotorua (five courtrooms, two for juries); 4984 in Tauranga (10 courtrooms, two for juries) and 2960 in Wellington (13 courtrooms, three for juries).

As of October 31, 2019, there were 2003 "active" cases before the Hamilton District Court (excluding cases before the Youth Court). Active cases are those that are awaiting trial, sentencing, or some other final outcome, and are not on hold due to the issuing of a warrant to arrest the defendant because he or she has not turned up to court on the day they are supposed to.

Such omissions effectively throw grit into the apparatus of an already complex mechanism that operates at high gear most days. It's a lumbering supertanker and as such, forward planning is vital.

As of November 28, 2019 there were 167 jury trials scheduled in the Hamilton District Court and of those scheduled trials the most distant - at that moment, anyway - was due to begin on December 7, 2020.

Meanwhile, around the corner in Hamilton's High Court - where the murder, manslaughter and other heavy duty cases are heard - nine jury trials are on the agenda. As of November 28 the most distant of these is scheduled for November 16, 2020.

Why is there such an elongated timespan? Is this fair and reasonable? Or are delays of such length easily avoidable?

Barrister James Gurnick thinks so, and has numerous suggestions for how the court process can be sped up.

"The system is completely broken," he said. "The churn for me is so frustrating. There are so many parts of a case that could be streamlined so much better."

One of these is the courts' reliance on having physical, printed documents rather than making use of files in an electronic form.

"You turn up to court and they don't have the actual report they need in the file before the judge, so it has to be adjourned."

Another issue is the lack of prompt decision-making.

"You have a lot of unnecessary court appearances. Case review hearings are an absolute waste of time. You sit there and achieve nothing. Under the old system of status hearings ... there used to be a lot more flexibility and you could achieve a lot more.

"Another major delay is restorative justice. There are lots of cases that could be sentenced on the day once the client pleads guilty - but no, it has to be adjourned for six weeks to allow for a restorative justice conference."

The victims wanted to meet with the defendants in less than 20 per cent of such cases, he said.

Also adding to the workload before the courts was the mountain of domestic violence cases.

"The police are not exercising any discretion whatsoever. If there is a complaint, they will charge. The judges are also not granting bail as much as they used to for people charged with domestic violence."

Fellow Hamilton barrister Truc Tran said more judges and more judicial oversight was needed to help clear the backlog - but the defence bar could also do its bit to be a little more pro-active.

"We need a combination of things. We definitely need more judges. We have had a few of the judges retiring this year, and we have seen a lot more out-of-town judges coming in [to the Hamilton District Court]."

However, the influx of new judges had some benefits in the form of the differing approaches to the way court was conducted. In early December Judge Thomas Ingram sat for two days of callovers for cases going to judge-alone trials and he was vigorous in getting the defence and prosecution lawyers to go through the issues and see if the case could be resolved.

"He was asking 'What are the actual issues?' and trying to determine whether it actually needed to go to trial.

"With jury trials the priority has to go to cases involving children and sex cases, and that's why you see these really lengthy backlog for violence cases.

"The defence bar needs to be a little more pro-active ... and push for resolution at an earlier stage, rather than leaving it to the last minute. Very often things only get resolved on the day of the trial, and this creates a ripple effect that makes life more difficult for the judges and the other lawyers."

