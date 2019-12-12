Mongrel Mob's bad behaviour could spark turf war in New Plymouth, police fear

The Mongrel Mob patch hangs in the window of the gang's previous HQ in Moturoa. (file photo)

Police fear ongoing violent and disorderly behaviour by the New Plymouth branch of the Mongrel Mob could spark a new turf war.

Last week members of the gang were arrested after allegedly attacking a busker in Westown before turning on a member of the public who went to his aid. The unprovoked attack was the latest in a long list of violent acts the group has been involved in since re-emerging almost two years ago.

Since becoming more visible around New Plymouth, which historically has been regarded as Black Power turf, trouble has followed the Mongrel Mob wherever it goes, including its recent move from its Lawry St pad in Moturoa to its new base in Westown.

About three weeks ago, just after the gang moved into the area, members were allegedly harassing and intimidating people using the TSB Bank ATM at the Westown shopping centre; however none of the nearby business owners were prepared to speak out about them due to fear of reprisals.

The group is active on social media, posting pictures wearing their patches at local landmarks, which has attracted potential new members but also drawn the ire of its arch rivals.

While nationally the Mongrel Mob Kingdom is working to improve its public image, the Taranaki branch's refusal to conform could result in a return to previous violent clashes between the two gangs, Detective Senior Sergeant Gerard Bouterey said.

Armed police raid the Mongrel Mob's HQ in Moturoa during August. (file photo)

He said there was a pack mentality to the gang's offending.

"We are getting complaints about their behaviour, we are getting complaints about them intimidating people and we are getting assault complaints.

"This group here in New Plymouth thinks that they are in the '80s, they think that that level of street violence is acceptable and it's not."

Bouterey said the Black Power were not happy with the Mob's growing presence and while so far they hadn't taken much action, violence could potentially erupt at any stage.

"The mob have tried to come here on a number of occasions over the years and it has always resulted in violence and often death.

"Our history tells us that at some point of time there will be some serious violence occurring between the two groups."

Bouterey said police had approached both groups at a national level to try and find a compromise and prevent further violence but would continue to crack down on their behaviour until there was a resolution.

"We are looking at arresting them and charging them with whatever offending we can."

Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom president Sonny Fatupaito will be reinforcing his expectations about behaviour to the New Plymouth branch of the gang who are continuing to cause trouble in the city. (file photo)

Waikato-based Mongrel Mob Kingdom president Sonny Fatupaito has sought to bring about change in recent years, getting members to move away from a life of crime.

Fatupaito acknowledged moving back into the area was a risk but believed the two gangs could co-exist in New Plymouth as they did in the Waikato and said he would be making his views known to the New Plymouth branch.

"Absolutely I will always be making sure that I will take the opportunity to express my expectations of what I expect them to do.

"If it carries on that way it's a recipe for disaster."