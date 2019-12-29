Hooked: Ex-meth user recounts 20 years of drug addiction, dealing and prison

Jason Harder, 36, reveals the struggle of being addicted to meth for almost 20 years.

As police make record meth busts on our beaches, a dealer struggles to spend his cash. Partygoers recover in intensive care while politicians push for legal drug testing. A woman who can't score party pills turns to meth. Stuff takes a look at New Zealand's changing drug scene.

It was the first, sickly-sweet puff that got him hooked.

Aged 16, Jason Harder tried every drug offered to him.

He regularly smoked marijuana, he'd popped ecstasy pills a few times and snorted speed at the weekends. But it was different with meth. The high was instant; euphoric, almost.

During the first three weeks of December 1999, Harder was using meth recreationally.

By the turn of the millenium he was selling point bags to New Year's Eve partygoers at Mount Maunganui.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Jason Harder said missing his child while he was in prison was the thing that made him want to kick his meth addiction.

He fell in love with the lifestyle: a quick high, new friends, and fast cash - or so he thought.

But in the years that followed, the father-of-two served 10 prison sentences, had his son removed from his care, and nearly died from a drug overdose. His family, too, grew weary of the lies he told in an attempt to hide his meth habit.

What started as an innocent puff from a glass pipe, turned into an almost 20-year battle with addiction.

"I first tried meth from a group of friends," Harder said.

"Right then I knew it was for me. It amped me up, made me think, made me be active ... right from there I was hooked.

"I was working part time and I spent my savings on some meth."

Harder sold three grams of methamphetamine to partygoers over three days.

"So I might have spent $1500-$1700 and I came back with about $4500 in three days.

"And I was like, f... I need some more of this because this is f...... good s...

"We'd gone from snorting speed to smoking this concentrated drug and it just ... it kicked quick, real fast. It was an everyday thing."

Harder lived in West Auckland during his teenage years before moving to Hamilton. In the early days, it was mainly biker gang members and truck drivers using meth, he said.

But as the drug became more popular, he sold it to teachers and medical professionals.

"Doctors, lawyers, the medical profession, teachers … I was selling to a teacher that was selling to other teachers. I'm not going to name the school, but there's a school there with 20-odd teachers on the meth.

"And you're dropping your babies in this school ... It can affect all members of society, you know. There's no restrictions on who it's going to affect."

Methamphetamine is selling for record low prices in Auckland, the Waikato and Wellington.

Plunging meth prices indicate the highly addictive drug is overwhelming the country, according to a narcotics expert.

Meth sent to New Zealand is produced on an "industrial scale" in Mexico and several Asian countries, Massey University Associate Professor Chris Wilkins said

Wilkins said record lows of $450 per gram in the three heavily populated North Island regions indicated vast quantities of meth were arriving, despite the efforts of authorities.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Jason Harder served several years in jail before getting clean 18 months ago.

"They're just essentially swamped by the size of supply."

In recent months, meth seizures included a 216kg Waikato haul and a 469kg shipment seized in Auckland.

Massey researchers said lower meth prices in the three regions were also consistent with a proximity to highly concentrated domestic meth manufacturers.

Harder bought his meth supply from friends he met while using, and although he never manufactured it himself, the supply for the first several years was homemade.

But it then became cheaper to import than manufacture. It all "tasted" the same though, Harder said.

"I think during the early times, like the first year or two, I got good at hiding [my meth use]," Harder said.

"I was still working [as a tradie] and I managed to hide it from my bosses. I managed to hide it from family, too, and it was only the circle of influence - my circle of friends - that actually knew what was going on. I became very good at being deceitful about that drug use.

"The selling only helped out so much and I then had to find other means, whether that was stealing or robbing.

"I got involved in fraud and car theft in a big way. Anything to get my hands on it, you know. I didn't want a little bit, I wanted a lot."

Harder served 10 prison sentences for methamphetamine-related crimes, including fraud, theft and robbery.

He said he became a selfish person, thinking only of his next fix and who he could rip-off to get it.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Jason Harder, 36, was addicted to methamphetamine for almost 20 years.

"I didn't care about anybody else. It was just about me and the fix and about satisfying my needs. That's what that drug does, it's very, very selfish."

Waste water testing suggests that every week New Zealanders consume 16 kilograms of methamphetamine, costing them nearly $10 million, or $1.4m a day.

It's also estimated that meth use costs the country $20 million in social harm.

"It's got a grip on this country real bad, real bad. I knew from the moment I tried it, [that it was] going to take this country by storm.

"It's such an easy to access drug and it's just everywhere. It's easier to find that stuff than it is to find anything else and it's getting cheaper and cheaper."

Harder overdosed on a drug cocktail, which included meth, about two years ago.

He was hospitalised and placed in an induced coma but managed to come out of it relatively unharmed.

Still, that wasn't enough to get him to quit.

"I always thought I could stop, I thought I could stop from day one. But stopping for one or two days is one thing and stopping for good is another.

"I think when I really took a hard look at what I was getting up to would have been the first prison [sentence] I done with a child, my young son. I was sitting in there and I really missed him.

"And I noticed other people missing their kids too, and I thought to myself, you know it's the little things that make all the difference. I [knew] I'd rather be shooting water pistols and playing sand water fights, just doing the little stuff with the kids that was so much more important than what I was doing.

"I was sitting in a cell and I couldn't even contact him. I'm missing his birthdays, I'm missing his Christmas' and that's when I thought - enough's enough. This is me, and I decided that was it."

STUFF Waste water testing suggests that every week New Zealanders consume 16 kilograms of methamphetamine (file pic).

Harder tried several rehabilitation services over the years that never worked for him. He's now 36 years old and has been clean for 18 months, which he credits to a support team that keeps him honest, one of which is a senior gang member.

He's slowly building his life, and his relationships with family and friends. He has a job, and is in a home of his own. While he doesn't have any long-standing health issues, Harder has sleep apnoea which he uses a machine for. He's not sure whether it was the drug that caused it as he never slept for long periods while on meth, so never noticed it before.

"I'll always be an addict. I know if I stuff up and have a puff now, I'm back on and I'll go through the same battles, I'll go through the same shit all over again.

"I don't think you're ever recovered, you're constantly conscious about your decisions and the outcomes and the consequences."

He wants to warn others of the dangers of using meth, and said for some users, it may be easier to hear it from "someone who's been there and wasted 20 years of his life".

"If you're using meth you're either going to the grave or going to jail.

"You're gonna lose everything eventually, whether it's now, next week, next year - you're going to lose everything and that's the fact of the matter.

"There's no success stories in this game."

