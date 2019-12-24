Father charged over North Canterbury crash that killed 6-year-old son

Sam Sherwood14:51, Dec 24 2019
Niklas Gebhardt.
John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff
Niklas Gebhardt.

A man has been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of his 6-year-old son after a fiery crash in North Canterbury.

Canterbury man Niklas Gebhardt was seen overtaking a car at high speed shortly before failing to take a corner and crashing into a stopbank on Lehmans Rd, Rangiora on November 5.

Screams were heard by neighbours moments after the collision, followed by a loud bang as the car caught fire, killing his son Lachlan Gebhardt.

Passersby pulled the 30-year-old out of the car, but were unable to get his son out.

On Tuesday, police confirmed a 30-year-old man had been charged with dangerous driving causing death. He's expected to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

Police and ambulance at the scene of the crash in Fernside, North Canterbury.
EMMA DANGERFIELD / STUFF
Police and ambulance at the scene of the crash in Fernside, North Canterbury.

Gebhardt, who was taken to hospital in a critical condition following the crash, spent several weeks in Middlemore Hospital's burns unit in Auckland.

Stuff earlier reported Gebhardt was seen overtaking a car shortly before the collision, which happened only minutes away from where Lachlan's mother lives.

His family earlier declined to comment.

Canterbury man Niklas Gebhardt was in the car with his 6-year-old son when he crashed in Fernside, before the car caught fire.
EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff
Canterbury man Niklas Gebhardt was in the car with his 6-year-old son when he crashed in Fernside, before the car caught fire.
Police at the scene in Fernside, Rangiora, where 6-year-old Lachlan Gebhardt was killed in a crash.
EMMA DANGERFIELD/Stuff
Police at the scene in Fernside, Rangiora, where 6-year-old Lachlan Gebhardt was killed in a crash.

