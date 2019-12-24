Father charged over North Canterbury crash that killed 6-year-old son
A man has been charged with dangerous driving causing the death of his 6-year-old son after a fiery crash in North Canterbury.
Canterbury man Niklas Gebhardt was seen overtaking a car at high speed shortly before failing to take a corner and crashing into a stopbank on Lehmans Rd, Rangiora on November 5.
Screams were heard by neighbours moments after the collision, followed by a loud bang as the car caught fire, killing his son Lachlan Gebhardt.
Passersby pulled the 30-year-old out of the car, but were unable to get his son out.
READ MORE:
* Emergency services attend fatal fiery crash near Rangiora
* Aaron Sadler and Mitchell Rutter killed in double-fatal motorcycle crash
* One person died and three injured in crash near Murchison
On Tuesday, police confirmed a 30-year-old man had been charged with dangerous driving causing death. He's expected to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Friday.
Gebhardt, who was taken to hospital in a critical condition following the crash, spent several weeks in Middlemore Hospital's burns unit in Auckland.
Stuff earlier reported Gebhardt was seen overtaking a car shortly before the collision, which happened only minutes away from where Lachlan's mother lives.
His family earlier declined to comment.
Stuff