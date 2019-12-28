Hooked: Busting the international drug cartels cashing in on NZ's high prices

While police make record-haul drug busts, dealers struggle to spend their cash. Partygoers recover in intensive care prompting politicians to push for legal drug testing. A woman who can't score party pills turns to meth. Stuff looks at New Zealand's drug scene.

The gritty chronicles of ruthless drug cartels are befitting a holiday-bought novel or a Monday night Netflix binge, however the real life crime drama is much closer than we might think, with scores of transnational organised criminals operating within our shores.

Police, and its wide-ranging network of partners, have caught outlaws from North and South America, Southeast Asia and beyond; in the past two years, police operations have found 20 cells from international cartels operating in New Zealand.

They are attracted by the enormous profits, with Kiwis prepared to pay over the odds for their drugs - in some cases the highest prices in the world, despite a recent dip in street price.

But a sophisticated, and legislated, network of agencies are targeting the profiteers' purse strings making it harder to reap the black market rewards.

SUPPLIED/CUSTOMS NZ A large methamphetamine bust which came into the country from Fiji.

HIGH PRICES DRIVEN BY ORGANISED CRIME

As summer shines and festivals spark party season, police intelligence groups have observed organised gangs meeting up to ensure that, despite being rivals, the price of recreational drugs remain high.

"A number of groups outside and inside New Zealand want to prey on our community and make vast profits. In fact, recently last week, gangs came together to agree to keep the price high," said Detective Superintendent Greg Williams.

Williams heads the country's Organised Crime unit – the team's primary focus is "holding people who want to sell drugs to our community accountable".

MAARTEN HOLL/STUFF According to police figures, methamphetamine remains the most commonly detected illicit drug nationwide, with approximately 15kgs consumed on average each week.

"Gangs here are beginning to operate like overseas cartels, if they can keep the price up, and have an agreement across the city, then they are all benefiting.

"Business often crosses the boundary of gang allegiances."

Williams said his team was disrupting a business that deals with supply and demand, "and it's all about money and profit".

ROSS GIBLIN/STUFF/STUFF Detective Superintendent Greg Williams of the National Organised Crime Group.

"If we can make it difficult to obtain money and benefit from their cash we can make it unattractive to operate in New Zealand."

Recent changes to the country's anti-money laundering laws, make it far more difficult to use large quantities of cash in legitimate circumstances – such as buying real estate.

"The change brought in real estate agents and high-value dealers," Williams said.

"There is now about 5500 entities that report to the Financial Intelligence Unit showing their due diligence to find the origin of the funds they are dealing in."

Added to that are a broad range of private sector businesses and 40 or more Government agencies that report their intel to Williams and his team.

"It's becoming a massive network working together to make New Zealand resilient to organised crime on a daily basis."

CUSTOMS NZ Customs have seized more methamphetamine in 2019 than ever before.

​However, while they can make it harder for criminals to use their proceeds of crime, transnational organisations are still attracted by New Zealand's high drugs street prices.

And the country has seen a surge in MDMA and meth use in wastewater testing and at the border as a result, Williams said.

According to police figures, methamphetamine remains the most commonly detected illicit drug nationwide, with approximately 15kgs consumed on average each week.

The detected average methamphetamine use translates to an estimated 18 million dollars ($18,337,200) per week in social harm. Annually, this could equate to more than $950 million ($953,534,400).

It is most prevalent per capita in the Northland Police District, followed by Eastern District in Hawke's Bay.

MDMA was the second most commonly detected illicit drug across the country, with an estimated consumption rate of 5.7kg on average each week.

SEIZURES NOT SLOWING

At the end of November 2019, Customs recorded 2434 drug seizures at the New Zealand border of various class A, B and C drugs.

Methamphetamine is the largest volume, followed by MDMA, methamphetamine precursors, and then cocaine.

Jamie Bamford, manager of Intelligence, Investigations and Enforcement at Customs NZ, said it had seen a huge spike in MDMA and ecstasy this year – with 704 kilograms seized, an increase of 644 per cent.

CUSTOMS NZ Customs seized 469kg of methamphetamine found in electric motors this year.

"That's a significant change, maybe [it] comes out of Europe in The Netherlands, they have long been a major source for synthetic drugs," he said.

He said the dark net was also driving a lot of smaller imports of ecstasy and MDMA, the e-commerce element was allowing users to remove the middle man.

"However, sites are being shut down regularly and the majority of it is still being seized at our borders."

CUSTOMS NZ Customs say smugglers try anything, like this cocaine sewen into the lines of a puffer jacket.

New Zealand has 15,000 kilometres (9,300m) of coastline, making it the ninth longest in the world.

Bamford said his team patrolled the borders in partnership with the Defence Force on a programme called Coastwatch.

"We work with the Navy and Airforce and co-ordinate patrols. Our coastline was our defence but it's now a vulnerability so we have to be vigilant in monitoring it," Bamford said.

"We are also working with iwi and communities to increase our footprint and staffing levels in Northland, so we can monitor the yachts that come in for the summer."

KIWIS ARE PREPARED TO PAY FOR IT

Traditionally, Kiwis love a bargain, but according to a Global Drug Survey (GDS) we don't mind paying over the odds for recreational drugs.

New Zealanders told the GDS 2018 they paid more than $360 on average for a gram of cocaine – nearly four times what Americans said they paid.

Kiwis also paid the most for MDMA pills, and the fourth-highest price for LSD compared with the 20 countries surveyed.

​But NZ Drug Foundation director Ross Bell warned "bargains" were often not the real thing.

"Because things like coke [cocaine] and MDMA are so expensive, Kiwis 'cause we're cheap asses, we will buy the s....... but cheaper drugs," Bell said.

"This is why meth became so big in New Zealand because we couldn't get our hands on MDMA and coke and thought f... it, we will just make our own drug, and make a potent thing ... "

A survey by Massey University Shore & Whāriki Research Centre found methamphetamine prices had dropped to a record low in three of the country's main regions.

123RF Customs officers seized 703.5 kgs of ecstasy and MDMA, compared with only 4.1 kgs in 2015

It was now almost $40 cheaper for a gram of the Class A drug in the Auckland, Waikato and Wellington regions. The median price for a gram of meth was down nationwide - from $538 in 2017-18, compared to $500 in 2018-19.

However, the cost is still higher than most world markets and is attracting more product than ever, prompting Police Minister Stuart Nash to consider new police powers to go after gang leaders.

Williams said while police were focussed on moving up the chain to gang leaders, most were not based in New Zealand.

It was imperative for police to operate with a transnational approach, much like the cartels they are battling, sharing intel with international enforcement – particularly in Australia, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan, he said.

"If we can contribute to significant disruption offshore, we can stop the product coming here."

"Every time we uncover a way they bring it in, the cells look at different methods. We have to share intel and work together to be effective."