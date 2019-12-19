Coworkers were suspicious of teacher jailed for sex with students

The woman told staff she was just counselling or tutoring students, when concerns were previously raised. (File photo).

Coworkers of a teacher who had sex with students had twice raised concerns about her close relationship with students before the police were alerted, investigations reveal.

The former teacher in her 30s, who cannot be named, was sentenced to two years and six months' imprisonment at the Blenheim District Court on Tuesday for sexual relations with two students aged under 16.

She had pleaded guilty to seven charges of having sexual connections with young people and two charges of exposing young people to indecent material, between May and December last year.

But an independent investigation commissioned by the school board found the woman's coworkers were worried months before the scale of the misconduct came to light.

Lawyer Mike Hardy-Jones was hired by the board for an external review, about 10 days after the school board was notified of the allegations on May 8, the board chairman said in a letter to parents on Wednesday.

He was to find out how much was known by the school and make recommendations. He interviewed staff, reviewing documents, and forensic IT analysis.

CHECKPOINT/RNZ A former school teacher has been sentenced to two years and six months jail for sexual misconduct involving two students.

Hardy-Jones found the woman's coworkers had first raised concerns about her "closeness with students" in November last year.

But when staff discussed this with her, she had provided "plausible reasons", such as the counselling or tutoring of a student, he said.

"The teacher said that she would alter her behaviour accordingly and detailed some changes to maintain professional boundaries."

A staff member raised "a more serious concern" with a senior staff member in mid-February this year, but no further action was taken.

"The senior staff member told about the concern did not fully understand the nature of it. A technological issue compounded this, as changes in the school's IT system meant a notification of a written statement was not received," the letter said.

The board and principal were unaware of the concerns until May.

At that stage, Oranga Tamariki, the police, the Ministry of Education and the Teaching Council were immediately notified, and the woman was placed on leave. She later resigned, before police laid charges in July.

Martin Hunter The boys said through victim impact statements they were ashamed and confused after the offending.

At the sentencing on Tuesday, the court heard how the woman befriended a student during preparations for a school production.

They ended up having sex in the back seat of her car at parks in Blenheim at lunchtimes. A second student later joined them.

During her 12 years at the school, she had formed sexual relationships with "a number of students", who tended to be from more vulnerable families, and were usually involved in sport, the summary said.

Judge Tony Zohrab said the woman had "seriously compromised her obligations" in a role where parents trusted her with their children.

He also refused final name suppression, but the woman's lawyers said they would appeal the decision, so interim suppression was continued.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The woman was convicted and sentenced to two years and six months' imprisonment at the Blenheim District Court.

The board chairman said after sentencing the teacher's actions had a wide-ranging impact.

"Everyone associated with the college is appalled and devastated by the offending and the impact that this has had on students and their families," he said.

The board had wanted to update the school earlier, but legal advice warned against it in case new information or speculation caused a mistrial, he said.

But the board said staff had not taken action quickly enough, although they did take further actions which led to the offending coming to light in May.

The external review recommended a series of changes to prevent similar offending, focused on encouraging clear reporting of concerns.

"There must never again be a situation where the seriousness of the message is not understood," the review said.

"There must be a new culture developed within the college whereby staff feel comfortable discussing concerns with the principal direct."

A new school policy was drafted to include an "overriding concept" that "with knowledge comes responsibility", meaning staff with concerns were responsible for ensuring notification.

"We take very seriously what we now know with the benefit of hindsight.

"We are very confident that should the serious concerns arise in future, staff would be very clear on the actions to be taken."

The review would remain open so new information could be acted upon. The board encouraged anyone with new information to contact Hardy-Jones, the board or police.

Pastoral support for students and families would extend even after students left the school, the chairman said.

"This has not been an easy seven months for anyone associated with the college. I would like to acknowledge how difficult it has been for the affected boys, fellow students and whanau at the centre of these appalling circumstances," he said.

"I would also like to acknowledge the efforts of our college staff for their professionalism in ensuring the school continued to operate as usual for our students.

"This has been a challenging and emotional few months for us all, particularly as we dwell on the criminal offending and its impact on our boys, our staff and our community."