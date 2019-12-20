Friend turns blackmailer in $40k nude photo Facebook plot

Matthew Hoebergen set up three fake Facebook accounts which he used as part of his plan to swindle his victim out of almost $40,000. (File photo posed by model)

Matthew Hoebergen set up fake Facebook accounts and made threats to compel a woman to send him nude pictures and videos as part of a convoluted scheme to extort almost $40,000 from her.

And for more than seven months Hoebergen's victim was unaware that the man she considered a family friend was behind the Machiavellian plot to terrify and manipulate her.

Matthew James Hoebergen, 23, was sentenced to 10 months of home detention when he appeared in the Hamilton District Court on Wednesday, after earlier pleading guilty to one representative charge of blackmail, and one of obtaining by deception.

He began his campaign of contrivance in July 2017, not long after he learned the woman, who had recently separated from her husband, would be coming into money from the sale of her home.

His first step was to offer to sell her a black Holden Commodore for $26,000. He showed her pictures of the vehicle and she agreed to buy it from him.

Over the following months the woman gave him six cash deposits totalling $32,100 which he paid into his girlfriend's bank account. However Hoebergen never actually owned or possessed the Holden and he had edited the pictures to remove the licence plate.

His duplicity advanced a degree in August 2017, when he set up a fake Facebook account in the name of the woman's ex-husband. He used this to message her, telling her that if she did not give him $500, he "will send people around to collect it by whatever means necessary" and that he "had guys waiting up the road".

Still using the fictitious Facebook account, he demanded images and videos of the woman's body.

"If you love your kids then sending a couple of pics shouldn't be hard ... I want pics tonight or I'm going to call the boys, not waiting any longer."

Fearful for her children's safety, she complied. But the threats continued.

"If I find out the cops or anybody else is involved I'll make the call, so do what you're told," he said, also warning that if she showed anyone the messages "things will happen that you won't like."

The following day the unsuspecting woman told Hoebergen about the threats. He offered to "sort it out" for her, for a payment of $2300. She duly paid that and a further $500 into his girlfriend's bank account.

Then his already twisted plot twisted again.

Using the fake Facebook account, he told the woman he had both Hoebergen and the Holden hostage. She would have to pay him $4000 or "I'll scrap the car and have him dealt with".

He also threatened to "send the nudes you sent me to everybody".

This time his attempt at hoodwinking failed and his victim, perhaps smelling a rat, refused to comply.

Later, Hoebergen told the woman he really had been held hostage and the Holden had been damaged by the hostage-taker.

In November 2017 he created another fake Facebook profile and using that he began messaging the woman. He told her that her daughter's boyfriend owed money to a gang and if she did not pay some of the debt, they would come after her and her children.

The Hoebergen contacted the woman and told her the person making the demands wanted $2700 and, if she put it into his bank account, he would give that money to him.

Again fearing for her children's safety and little suspecting Hoebergen and the person she was talking to via Facebook were one and the same, she complied.

The saga of subterfuge continued with more threats and extortion, another fabricated story about being held hostage, and another fake Facebook account, this time with Hoebergen pretending to be a woman.

Eventually his victim became aware she was being swindled and the money stopped flowing.

In the guise of his first Facebook alias, Hoebergen kept making threats, telling his victim that if the police got involved her daughter's "world ... be turned upside down majorly". After getting no response, he declared "there's a hit out [on] your slut of a daughter ... and her thief of a boyf[riend]."

In total, the victim paid Hoebergen $39,750.

He told the police he had made up the fake scenarios "to drag it out a bit more, digging himself a bigger hole because he needed the money for general groceries and other things".

In court, Hoebergen kept himself out of jail because he was able to immediately pay $20,000 in reparation to his victim. His mother, who would be getting some money from her mother's estate in May, would be able to pay the balance at a rate of $150 per week, and this would allow him to pay the balance of what he owed within five years.