Suppression denied for pair accused of murdering Angela Blackmoore

Young mother Angela Blackmoore was stabbed 39 times in the kitchen-dining area of her Christchurch home in 1995. (This video was first published in May 2019, before anyone had been charged with her murder.)

A judge has declined to continue name suppression for the pair accused of murdering Christchurch woman Angela Blackmoore nearly 25 years ago.

Justice Cameron Mander on Thursday declined further name suppression for the 47-year old woman and 45-year-old man who are charged with the murder.

Blackmoore, 21, was stabbed 39 times in her home in the east Christchurch suburb of Wainoni on August 17, 1995. She was 10 weeks pregnant at the time.

Angela Blackmoore with her partner, Laurie Anderson, who found her murdered in their Christchurch home in 1995.

Counsel for the two defendants applied for continued name suppression in the High Court at Christchurch on Tuesday. Stuff opposed the application.

The defendants' names cannot be published yet though, as the defence has 20 working days to appeal the judge's decision. Stuff understands the defence intends to lodge an appeal.

IAIN MCGREGOR/Stuff Laurie Anderson was the partner of Angela Blackmoore when she was murdered in Christchurch in 1995. She was 10 weeks pregnant with their child at the time.

Meanwhile, Judge Mander also declined the male defendant's application for bail following Tuesday's hearing. His co-defendant had been released on bail earlier.

The pair's arrest came a few months after a Stuff investigation – Dark Secret – in May revealed new details about the cold case including the names of several people who were persons of interest to the inquiry. At the same time, police offered a $100,000 reward for information and launched a tip line.

It is understood police received nearly 50 tips about Blackmoore's murder in the weeks after announcing the reward.

The accused were arrested on October 25 and have both pleaded not guilty to the murder.

The case has been remanded to February 28.