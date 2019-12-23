Wintec accused of shutting down complaints against top chef Shannon Katipa

Former student, Sari Steed has opened up about Shannon Katipa's behaviour at Wintec.

A Waikato polytech is accused of hushing up serious allegations about disgraced chef and tutor Shannon Katipa.

Katipa, 42, who was previously employed as a chef tutor at Wintec, was jailed in December after a jury found him guilty of a sex attack.

The former high-flying chef was sentenced to four and a half years jail for sexually violating a woman near Hamilton's Lake Rotoroa in the early hours of May 19 last year.

Katipa's conviction and imprisonment marks a major fall from grace for the celebrated chef whose CV includes representing New Zealand at international cheffing competitions.

MARK TAYLOR FAIRFAX NZ Shannon Katipa during his time as a chef tutor at Wintec (FILE).

Earlier this year, Katipa opened a restaurant in Collingwood St called Fusion@237. The eatery has since folded.

Former Wintec student Sari Steed said concerns about Katipa's predatory behaviour were flagged by her and other students to Wintec management in 2018 but were seemingly hushed up.

Steed, 35, said Katipa routinely bullied and denigrated her in front of other students during his classes, compelling her to make a complaint.

"When he was being my assessor, he would like full on tell me that my food was s..t. It used to be quite demoralising and he'd do it in front of everyone," she said.

"He'd been given mentor of the year in relation to helping Māori and Pacific Island students, yet he was doing that to me."

She said Katipa would also try and get her alone and would follow her into the changing rooms.

Steed said another classmate also accused Katipa of bullying behaviour while a third student accused him of sexually inappropriate behaviour.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Sari Steed says Wintec hushed up her and others' complaints about Katipa.

After Steed made her complaint, she said Katipa tried to find out the complainant's identity.

"He got us, all 52 of us in the class, and ... questioned us for like an hour as to who made the complaint."

Katipa left Wintec shortly afterwards.

Wintec acting chief executive David Christiansen declined to be interviewed about Katipa but in a statement said the polytech is constrained regarding commenting on employment matters.

The organisation will also not comment on matters of complaints where that might impact on complainants' privacy or breach confidentiality, he said.

"Wintec endeavours to offer at all times a safe place for employees and students. We have a zero tolerance approach to any matters that impact on this and will always act promptly to investigate, deal with and resolve any such matters," Christiansen said.

In May, Wintec began work on a policy to manage consensual relationships at the polytech. A briefing paper presented to Wintec Council members said without clear guidance on consensual relationships, Wintec staff might be vulnerable to claims of harassment or discrimination, and students may be inadequately supported when questions about appropriate boundaries and practice arise.

A key recommendation was for Wintec to explicitly prohibit undeclared relationships "where one party wields influence over another".

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF Chef Shannon Katipa opened his new restaurant Fusion@237 earlier this year. The eatery has since folded (file photo).

The policy work followed allegations against former Wintec chief executive Mark Flowers. An investigation by Queen's Counsel Simon Mount found Flowers sent thousands of messages to a junior female staffer in a case that conflicted with his role while she was employed at the polytech.

Following Katipa's abrupt departure, Steed said Wintec's focus seemed to be on shutting down the students' concerns.

"We had a big feedback session and I put my hand up and I said could I get reimbursed for the last year's worth of fees and then everybody else started putting their hands up. [Wintec staff] started phoning me and making me the scapegoat of the whole situation. They told us we would be in breach of confidentiality if we ever said anything about what he'd [Katipa] done.

"I couldn't understand why they were saying it was a confidentiality breach if I said anything because I didn't sign anything."

Steed said Katipa's sentencing prompted her to speak out.

She's yet to receive an apology from Wintec.

"I feel that had they [Wintec] spoken up ... maybe that crime that he got committed for, maybe it wouldn't have even happened, because people would have been aware about him because he's kind of like a public figure around here, everybody knows him, all the chefs know him."

Steed went on to graduate from Wintec and in December this year launched her eatery, Kiwiana Kitchen, in Ngāruawāhia. Her menu gives "a modern spin" on Māori food.

"It took a good year for me to get back to this place now. I've just opened my shop last week where I feel comfortable cooking again because it took all the love out of it."