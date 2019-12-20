Aspiring medical student sent to jail after glassing incident in Dunedin bar

Sammy Ayoun Soud struck three students with glass, injuring all three and leaving them with visible scarring.

﻿He had aspirations of going to medical school but after glassing three fellow students in a Dunedin pub, that dream is now in tatters.

Sammy Ayoun Soud blew his parents a kiss as he was led from the dock in the Dunedin District Court on Friday.

His mother and father were visibly upset when Judge Kevin Phillips sentenced the 22-year-old to two years and six months in jail

GEORGE HEARD/STUFF Ayoun Soud, 22, was sentenced to jail by the Dunedin District Court on Friday.

Phillips noted the ferocity of the short attack, which left three Otago University students with permanent scarring.

It was only "good fortune" that his victims were not maimed, the judge said.

The court heard the incident unfolded during a DJ set at the now defunct 50 Gorillas bar on August 2, 2018.

Ayoun Soud, an Otago University student at the time, had consumed a litre of vodka and some medication before going to the gig. He was intoxicated when he started a fight there, including pushing and shoving other punters.

The fight was broken up and a fellow student asked him "are you all good?"

Ayoun Soud over-reacted to the well-intentioned question and hit the man with a glass he was holding in his right hand.

The glass struck the victim on the temple and smashed. Ayoun Soud then plunged the broken glass into the face of a second student, and another piece hit a third student's chin, giving her a small wound.

Ayoun Soud could not remember anything past the initial altercation

All three victims sustained cuts, with the first victim suffering a deep cut to his temple. The second victim had multiple cuts to his face that required 20 stitches.

Judge Phillips noted the pain and distress the incident had caused all three victims. It had affected their studies and some suffered post-traumatic stress disorder.

Their distress was compounded by a potential trial, which was avoided only at the last minute when Ayoun Soud entered a late guilty plea.

Crown prosecutor Richard Smith urged the judge not to consider home detention given Ayoun Soud's late plea, the "plainly visible" scarring the victims had suffered, and the potential for the deliberate act to have taken out an eye.

Ayoun Soud's response to the first victim's question was aggressive and "no-one could be expecting that kind of reaction".

Ayoun Soud's lawyer, Sam Lowery, argued home detention should be an option, citing his client's young age, record and academic ambitions.

The student had wanted to complete his bachelor of science before going to medical school.

Ayoun Soud's father, who was escorted from the gallery after the sentencing, said in a letter that the offending was "completely out of character".

He blamed the offending on the student culture in Dunedin, namely excessive drinking.

Judge Phillips noted the defendant had allegedly offered to buy the victims drugs as a way of making good, and he took issue with the "last ditch guilty plea".

"Sometimes the difficult thing has to be done," he said before sentencing Ayoun Soud to jail.

Ayoun Soud was also ordered to pay his two male victims $1000 each and his female victim $750.