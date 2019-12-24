Marlborough woman's 'nightmare' living next to suburban meth lab

Police tape was hung at the property after it was searched on December 18.

A woman living a "nightmare" next to a suburban meth lab in Blenheim has witnessed three police raids in a year and people traipsing into the property at all hours.

Last week, she watched from her bedroom window as an armed police officer loaded his firearm and turned to face her home.

The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, feels unsafe and unheard, living near a property where police discovered a "significant clandestine laboratory" last week.

While she was relieved police had closed the lab and laid charges, she said the experience had been so off putting she intended to sell up and leave the top of the south.

MARLBOROUGH DISTRICT COUNCIL At 0.3 ha, the property is larger than the neighbouring sections.

"The sad thing is, it's made me want to leave. I really love my house and garden but I am going to leave Marlborough," she said.

Police blocked off Warwick St in Mayfield as they searched the property of the former timber treatment plant on December 18.

The neighbour said she looked up to see the street filled with police cars. They put up tape around the property and two fire engines also attended.

Police said they found the lab along with a chemical smell and equipment. A 30-year-old man was arrested and taken into police custody following the search.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The anonymous neighbour said she watched an armed officer fill his gun with ammunition.

He will appear at the Blenheim District Court on January 27, facing several charges of possessing methamphetamine and possessing the precursor substances for the manufacture of methamphetamine.

The 0.3 ha property is larger than its neighbours, with a dilapidated building at the front. The back is littered with old cars.

"It's an absolute wreck," the neighbour said.

It was a 24/7 operation, with cars coming in late at night. In the early days, people would come yelling and screaming, she said.

"We had some terrible nights, having to ring the police.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The back of the property is filled with vehicles belonging to people living there.

"It's been a nightmare for two years."

The neighbour had tried to notify Marlborough District Council for the past 18 months, but said she was told the council's "hands were tied".

She thought the owner of the building and the council needed to be held to account.

"It's been awful. It's just appalling."

Other neighbours on the street included young families with children, and elderly people, she said.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The building used to operate as a timber treatment plant.

In 2017, a proposal to turn the property into nine self-contained houses accommodating vineyard workers was quashed by outraged residents.

More than 60 neighbours on Warwick St and the surrounding area signed a petition, arguing the development would devalue their properties.

The property looks relatively untouched since then, and now holds a warning for "methamphetamine contamination" on the council's website.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF Marlborough District Council have been notified that the Warwick St property is hazardous due to chemical contamination.

A council spokesman said it had declared the Warwick St property hazardous after police advised chemicals were present and that a clandestine methamphetamine lab was operating within the main building.

As a result a "cleansing order" was issued to the owners with a requirement to test and decontaminate it by May 1.

The council had responded to various complaints from the public about the property since 2018.

In March last year, they received a complaint about the building being "insanitary". The property was checked and no issues were found under the Health Act.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF A police raid on the property in September 2018.

Later that month, it received complaints about industrial or commercial work being done on the site.

The council identified one business being run there, which was stopped, the spokesman said. The maintenance of vehicles on site was not a commercial activity as the vehicles belonged to people living there, he said.

In April 2019 the council received another complaint about commercial activity on site - this time about cars being dismantled and wood chopping. This wasn't permitted under District Plan rules and they were notified to stop, which they did, the spokesman said.

The council also followed up on noise complaints, he said.