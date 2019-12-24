Auckland family's Christmas ruined after second burglary in eight days

Helena Abbott and her kids have high hopes for Christmas after a series of misfortunes this year.

A family who have been sleeping in a car since their home was raided by thieves have had their home burgled for the second time in eight days, just two day before Christmas.

Helena Abbott and her children Shelby, 9, and Toby, 10, were away in Hamilton visiting friends when their Glen Eden home in West Auckland was burgled on Monday.

Food Abbott had stocked up for Christmas, presents she put under the Christmas tree for her children, television sets and blankets were all taken.

A policewoman at the scene confirmed officers attended to the incident and were investigating the matter.

The family lost everything when their Hamilton home went up in flames in August, and had finally been given a new home by Kāinga Ora in Auckland in September.

SUPPLIED Helena Abbott and her two children Shelby, left, and Toby, right.

But less than two weeks ago their new home was raided by thieves who took most of what they had, urinated on clothes and wrote "Don't worry, WINZ will pay for it" on the walls.

"It's just a sad state of affairs," Abbott said.

"The thieves ripped everything apart again, everything gone, again."

Abbott said after the first burglary, the family did not feel safe in their home and had resorted to sleeping in their car because "the kids are just petrified".

Her son Toby had told her he didn't want to stay in the house any longer, and begged them to leave, she said.

"What do I tell my children now? I was finally starting to make it a home for us but it's not a home if we don't feel safe in it anymore.

TORIKA TOKALAU/STUFF Abbott says she doesn't know what to do after her home was burgled twice in less than two weeks.

"We don't even sleep there, just go there during the day."

She wanted a housing transfer and said she would indicate that to Kāinga Ora "because we can't keep living like this".

"Two raids in less than two weeks, this can't be right."

Kāinga Ora area manager Karen Hema said Abbott has not raised the possibility of a transfer yet but if she does, staff were happy to discuss and facilitate the process.