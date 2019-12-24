Police return family's stolen Christmas presents

The gifts were returned to the families on Christmas Eve, prompting a little girl named Nina, aged five, to thank police in a letter.

Christmas joy has been returned to three north Auckland families, as police recovered their stolen presents - just in time for Christmas.

Searches of three properties in Ōtara and Manurewa by the police Tactical Crime Unit, aided by an Armed Response Team (ART), saw police recover the majority of the items, including wrapped Christmas presents.

NZ Police Nina wrote to police to thank them for recovering their presents.

"Thank you for the presents," she wrote.

"You made our Christmas tree happy again."

A member of the Killer Beez gang has been charged with three counts of burglary, following the theft of three homes in Albany on Friday.

The alleged burglar will appear at the North Shore District court at a later date.