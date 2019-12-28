Family of Auckland kindy teacher killed in crash disappointed driver's jail term is cut

Sue Kloet died in a head-on car crash in late 2018, just five minutes' drive from her home.

The family of a kindergarten teacher killed by a careless driver in a head-on crash say they are disappointed the man responsible for her death has had his prison sentence cut.

Sue Kloet, from Taupaki, West Auckland, died instantly in the September 2018 crash, which was caused when driver Daniel Simon's car crossed the centre line as he tried to turn left, hitting Kloet's car.

Kloet was just five minutes from her home and died three weeks before her 60th birthday.

Simon, 30, was sentenced to 70 days imprisonment for careless driving causing death. But he appealed and last week Justice Janine Katz reduced his jail time to 40 days.

His driving disqualification upon his release was also reduced from 18 months to 12 months.

Kloet's son Jeremy said the family was disappointed at the news and said Simon hadn't made any attempts to reconcile with them since the crash.

"There's been no apology, compensation, remorse or even a version of accounts leading up to mum's death," Jeremy said.

"Any sign that Daniel Simon is willing to take responsibility or repentance - minimum standards we require anyone to show in order to function in society."

News of the appeal bought back a lot of feelings from a year ago, he said, "a long list of questions and uncertainty with very little answers".

"There is not a lot we can do."

CHRIS MCKEEN/STUFF Kloet had driven the route for 15 years and died just five minutes from her home.

At Auckland High Court in November, Simon's lawyer Gabriel Hayden argued the initial sentence was manifestly excessive.

Justice Katz allowed the appeal, finding Simon's level of carelessness was low to moderate, rather than high as the previous judge found.

"While crossing the centre line is certainly indicative of carelessness, without more information as to why a vehicle crossed the centre line it is not possible to infer, from this fact alone, that a high degree of carelessness must have been involved," the judge said.

​Simon originally pleaded not guilty to a charge of careless driving causing death, but later changed his plea to guilty after reading the accident investigator's report.

His sentence of 70 days in jail – the maximum penalty available for careless driving – was to be served on top of a prison sentence he was serving for unrelated offending, due to finish in November 2020.

Kloet suffered severe head injuries in the crash and died as a result.

Both cars were found to have been travelling within the speed limit and the weather was fine at the time of the crash.

Simon had no memory of the crash, the decision said.

He wasn't under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time.

Simon's lawyer also argued Simon's culpability was reduced because it appeared Kloet hadn't been wearing a seatbelt – a submission the judge rejected.

The lawyer for the police argued it had not been definitively established that Kloet wasn't wearing a seatbelt, nor was there any evidence she would have survived the crash if she had been wearing one.