Christchurch car thief fails in bid to appeal prison sentence

A Christchurch car thief whose offending was described as a "way of life" has failed in a bid to appeal his prison sentence.

Leigh Marc Fraser was sentenced in the Christchurch District Court in September to two years and seven months' imprisonment.

He had already pleaded guilty to 16 charges – seven for receiving stolen property of over $1000, two for thefts of a motor vehicle, two for methamphetamine possession, as well as unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle, driving while suspended, possessing items to help steal vehicles, failure to assist in a computer search, and escaping custody.

During sentencing, Judge Allan Roberts described Fraser's offending as "a way of life" and said: "What's self evident is you have an unhealthy focus on vehicles of other people."

The offending happened around the city between June and November 2018. Police found him with cars including a 1965 Pontiac Laurentian and a 1972 Mazda 1200 ute.

Fraser appealed the sentence to the High Court at Christchurch, arguing the starting point was too high and he should have been given home detention.

In a judgement released in December, Justice Rachel Dunningham dismissed the appeal, saying the sentence starting point for the receiving and theft charges were within range.

"Mr Fraser's offending was clearly a way of life and had a commercial element. It involved a significant degree of planning and deception including through the systematic removal of identifying marks."

Fraser's lawyer referred to another case where, on appeal, home detention was imposed for similar offending. Fraser had attempted to engage in restorative justice with the victims, and had written an apology letter which didn't appear to be on file with the courts, his lawyer said. Fraser had said he was in a position to pay reparation by small weekly instalments "which he understood could have repaid the loss within five years".

Fraser had been diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and was not on medication at the time of offending. Through his lawyer, Fraser said without medication he was prone to making rash decisions.

A lawyer representing the Crown said the property received by Fraser was worth about $207,700.

In her judgement, Dunningham said the sentencing judge was right not to impose a reparation order. The value of the stolen goods and vehicles was significant "and would have been crippling on Mr Fraser's chances of rehabilitation and reintegration".