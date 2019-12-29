Drink driving conviction quashed by Court of Appeal over man's right to his own lawyer

A man who was caught driving with a breath alcohol reading over twice the legal limit, has had his conviction quashed because a court said the police did not do enough to help him connect with his lawyer.

Auckland man Piyush Ahuja claimed his rights had been breached when a constable would not let him speak to the lawyer of his choice before a mandatory 10-minute period where he could consider undergoing an evidential blood test.

Judges at the District Court, and later at the High Court, found his rights had not been breached because he spoke with a duty lawyer before his breath test and therefore the evidence had not been unfairly obtained and should not be excluded.

But earlier this month, the Court of Appeal overruled those decisions and ordered Ahuja's conviction be set aside for a judgement of acquittal to be entered.

Ahuja had been stopped by police for speeding on Ormiston Rd in Flat Bush, southeast Auckland on a Monday afternoon in May 2018. He admitted to drinking and after failing a roadside breath screening test was required to accompany a constable to the local police station for further testing.

During the procedure he was told he had a right to seek legal advice; he asked to speak to his own lawyer, who he named, but said he did not have her telephone number. Ahuja attempted to call his brother to obtain the lawyer's number but after failing to reach him the constable told him to choose a solicitor from the duty lawyer list.

After Ahuja finished speaking to the lawyer, and before administering the breath test, the constable again asked whether he would like to speak to a lawyer – he responded "no" and added "I have already done that".

If your breath-alcohol level is more than 400 micrograms, or your blood-alcohol level is more than 80 milligrams, you can be prosecuted through the courts and, if convicted, can be jailed for up to three months or fined up to $4,500.

His evidential breath test produced a result of 506 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath – twice the legal limit of 250 mcgs.

Ahuja was then told of his right to elect a blood test and that if he did not request it within 10 minutes the breath test could be conclusive evidence in a prosecution against him. He was again told of his right to consult a lawyer and that a telephone would be made available to him for that purpose – but he answered no.

The court heard the constable asked him to sign the procedure sheet to confirm his refusal, but after he had written "Already spoken to lawyer. Don't want to speak again to", the constable took the pen back off him.

It was accepted that Ahuja's voiced his dissatisfaction with the advice he had received from the duty lawyer and told the constable he wished to consult his own lawyer.

However, the constable told the man he would have to speak to the same duty lawyer given he did not have the number for the solicitor of his choice.

The constable removed Ahuja's phone from him prior to the commencement of the 10-minute election period although the phone he had used to speak to the duty lawyer remained available to him.

In its ruling, the Court of Appeal stated drivers have a right to speak with their own lawyer to protect the social value of freedom of choice and the importance of the State not interfering in the private and professional relationship that exists between a lawyer and client.

"...The constable was at least required to offer to take the simple and obvious step of obtaining the named lawyer's telephone number from the internet or the Register of Lawyers on the New Zealand Law Society website. This could have been done easily and without any material delay."

The stance adopted by the constable could not be justified on the grounds of urgency due to the time of day, the court ruled.

It considered the admissibility of the evidential breath test result was dependant on the non-election of a blood test, and "therefore a causal connection between the admissibility of the result of the evidential breath test and the exercise (or non-exercise) of the election having been accorded the right to consult a lawyer".