Kaimanawa Street was the site of the assault, and police are working on finding the person responsible.

A person has been seriously injured in an assault in a residential Taupō street.

Emergency services were called to Kaimanawa Street just after 7pm on Monday, a police spokeswoman said.

The assault was understood to have happened on the street, and the injured person was taken to Taupō Hospital.

Police are making inquiries about what happened and working to find the person responsible, she said.