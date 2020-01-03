Auckland road rage incidents: Two men knocked unconscious

Two men will appear in court following alleged road rage incidents in Auckland during the holiday period (file photo).

Two men have been punched in the head and knocked unconscious in separate alleged road rage incidents during the holiday period.

On Friday, police said a 29-year-old man had been arrested by detectives after a road rage incident on Boxing Day.

It occured after a "minor" traffic incident on Auckland's North Shore.

BEVAN READ/STUFF The alleged offenders would appear in North Shore District Court.

The alleged offender confronted a 45-year-old man after the incident and punched him up to three times in the head, knocking him unconscious.

Police said it was an unprovoked attack and the man was taken to hospital with a fractured skull.

He remained in hospital in a stable condition.

Just days later, a second minor traffic incident occurred in a car park on Don McKinnon Drive in Albany.

The December 30 incident saw an 18-year-old man from Torbay allegedly confront a 67-year-old male without provocation.

He "king hit" the 67-year-old in the head, knocking him out, police said.

The 18-year-old was arrested on Thursday after being located by police.

He was due to appear in North Shore District Court, charged with assault with intent to injure, on Friday.

The 29-year-old from the Boxing Day assault was due to appear in the North Shore District Court on January 9, charged with wounding with intent to injure.

Police said they wanted to thank members of the public who stopped on both occasions and provided valuable medical assistance to both victims.

They also provided dash cam videos of the incident.