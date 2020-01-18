Life in Christchurch's red-light district: The side of sex workers that goes unnoticed

Christchurch's red-light district is mourning the alleged murder of a fifth sex worker in 15 years. SAM SHERWOOD spoke to some of the "sisterhood" affected by her loss.

Sue Merrett sits on a seat on Manchester St, surveying the area as motorists drive through the heart of Christchurch's red-light district.

Behind her is a tribute engraved on a plaque, which reads: "In memory of the women who have worked, lived and died on the streets of Christchurch."

Less than two weeks earlier, Bella Te Pania was standing down the same stretch of road.

The 34-year-old mother went off the streets about two years ago after getting pregnant. She had recently returned because she needed money to get by.

During her shift, which was usually between 3am and 6am – a popular stint due to the number of shift workers starting and finishing their jobs – a 42-year-old plasterer allegedly picked her up. It is unclear whether he was a client or not.

About 6.50am, Te Pania was found critically injured on Orchard Rd, near Christchurch Airport. She died a short time later.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF From left, New Zealand Prostitutes' Collective outreach worker Sue Merrett, and Phoenix.

The plasterer, who has interim name suppression, has been charged with her murder.

Te Pania is the fifth woman to be killed while working in Christchurch's red-light district in the past 15 years. The others were Renee Duckmanton in 2016, Ngatai "Mallory" Manning in 2008, Suzie Sutherland in 2005, and a 24-year-old, who has permanent name suppression, also in 2005.

The view along Manchester St is a familiar one for Merrett, who has been associated with the industry for about 25 years.

She worked as a sex worker in her 20s, going into the industry to pay off some fines. Now aged in her 50s, she works as a street outreach worker for the New Zealand Prostitutes' Collective.

Merrett, who knew some of the women who had been killed, said Te Pania's death hit the community hard.

"It's devastating, absolutely devastating. Morale is down, people are grieving, they're cut up. It's terrible, it just rips your heart, it's horrible when this happens and one of the sisters goes.

"It takes a toll on the whole industry – the people that support them, the people that work with them, their family and friends, the whole community."

Bella Te Pania was found critically injured on December 31 at Orchard Rd. She died a short time later.

'A GOOD WOMAN'

Merrett met Te Pania about 12 years ago when she was involved with the outreach street programme. She would later come to know her better while she worked on the streets.

Te Pania left the job for a while after she got pregnant. Merrett said she had not been out much recently.

"She just sort of started coming back out again but not full-on, just to get by.

"That's why most people go back out there, to make ends meet. It's hard times at the moment, people have been struggling for quite a few years."

Te Pania had an "awesome heart" and would help anybody, Merrett said.

"She got on really well with the girls, she connected with them and had empathy and compassion. She was just salt of the earth, loved her friends and her family. She was a good woman."

Sitting beside Merrett is Phoenix, who has been a sex worker for about 12 years. She said Te Pania was a "little fighter".

"She was absolutely beautiful, she was a soul taken way too early."

Phoenix, like many other sex workers, had barely been on the street since Te Pania's death, mainly out of respect. But at some point they had to start working again, she said.

"It's the only way we know at the moment. We're trying to do other things to get girls off the street."

While Phoenix and Merrett were talking, another sex worker, who did not want to be named, approached them as she began her shift just before 10pm.

IAIN MCGREGOR/STUFF Sex workers have "invaluable life skills", New Zealand Prostitutes' Collective street outreach worker Sue Merrett says.

She hugged the pair as she spoke of visiting Te Pania's home to see her young daughter and sister.

The woman was working the night Te Pania was killed.

"I gave Bella a hug and said Merry Christmas and happy New Year," she said.

A second sex worker walking by said she used to live with Te Pania. The whole community has been hit hard, she said.

"It's like a sisterhood," Merrett said.

"Most of the girls are really close, we all know each other."

LIFE ON THE STREET

Manning's murder in 2008 gave a chilling insight into the Manchester St scene, including gang members, territories, standover tactics, drugs and violence.

At the time, the Mongrel Mob was vying for control of Manchester St.

The gang had set up territory at the Oxford St bridge on Manchester St, which they called "The Four Aves", where they minded their own workers.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF A seat has been placed on Manchester St with a plaque in tribute of Christchurch's street workers.

But they also used standover tactics to "tax" other workers for $20 a job.

Merrett said a lot had changed since then, with gangs no longer playing a large role.

"No-one owns Manchester St, no gangs, nobody. It's a public place and if the girls want to work there they don't need to pay taxes to anybody. It's their office and it's their business."

Life on the street is a lot quieter these days, with fewer girls working than before the earthquakes.

"Numbers have dropped quite considerably in years," Merrett said, attributing dating apps like Tinder as having a large part to do with a decrease in demand.

However, the risks to the workers remained the same.

"It's as dangerous as it's ever been. You can do all sorts of things, and we do," Merrett said.

"We try and get the girls to get minders, but whatever we do there's always that fear – it doesn't matter what we do they still get murdered."

Phoenix said it can be scary working on the street by yourself, but the women look out for one another.

"We all watch each other, we all know whose gone and who has not come back."

It was good knowing the police were there when needed, she said. "They're pretty fast to respond."

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF Phoenix sits on a bench installed in tribute of sex workers on Manchester St, Christchurch.

MORE THAN SEX WORKERS

While discussing the role of sex workers, Merrett recalled a client approaching her last year who was experiencing a marriage break-up.

The man told her the workers saved his life.

"He reckons that without the girls he would've had a major breakdown, but said they counselled him and taught him a lot and they've really helped him out."

It's this side of sex workers, that goes unnoticed, Merrett said.

"It's not just about sex, it's about a lot more than that. These girls are counsellors, social workers, carers, they've got life skills which [are] invaluable.

"I've met some of the best women on the streets that I'd class as lifelong friends."

NZ POLICE Police are seeking two phones in relation to the death of Bella Te Pania.

MISSING ITEMS

Police said in a statement on Friday that while an arrest had been made, they still need to find several items that are important the investigation.

"They are a blue lanyard with a single car key with either an elephant or butterfly keyring, a black Huawei Y6 cellphone with a cracked screen and a black Samsung Galaxy J4 cellphone and a small black bag with a shoulder strap."

Bryndwr residents in particular are asked to check their front verges and gardens for the items.

"Police are also interested in viewing any home or business CCTV footage from Bryndwr residents that would have recorded the footpath, road or verges in front of your property between 5.30am and 6.30am on Tuesday December 31."

Anyone living on Tram Rd (between the Christchurch Motorway and Oxford Rd) who has any footage that would have recorded the road between 6.30am and 6.50am the same day are also asked to contact police.

Anyone who finds any of the missing items or can supply relevant video footage is asked to call police immediately on 105 and quote file number 191231/9680.