Entertainment industry sex trial: Rude nickname, workplace grudge claims denied

An entertainment industry figure is on trial at the Auckland District Court on charges of indecent assault and sexual violation (file photo).

A woman who says her former boss inappropriately touched her has rejected suggestions a grudge inspired her to fabricate claims.

The entertainment industry professional was accused of sex offences against three women between 2007 and 2014 in various New Zealand locations. He denies the charges.

One alleged victim, previously the accused man's employee, told the Auckland District Court on Wednesday that the accused indecently touched her at a bar and behaved inappropriately around another woman.

Defence lawyer Marie Dyhrberg asked the woman on Wednesday if she had "a lot of conflict" with other team members, and whether the alleged victim had any pet nicknames for another male colleague "that weren't very nice".

READ MORE: Entertainment industry sex accused: Man's fury at molestation claim

The alleged victim said she only had conflict with one other team member, who was female, and used no such derogatory nicknames.

Dyhrberg mentioned an overseas project on which some of the entertainment industry professionals worked.

The alleged victim said some payroll problems and other "unacceptable" workplace conditions existed but rejected claims she wanted to "take down" the accused man or any related business interests.

"I just prided myself on just doing the best possible job I could," she said.

She told jurors she kept working for the accused man because she'd believed the situation was manageable and she might be able to stop other women being victimised.

Dyhrberg asked if the woman had been so difficult to work with that the former boss terminated her employment.

"You really resented him for that, didn't you?" she added.

"As I said earlier, I had lost all resect for [the accused]," the alleged victim replied.

"I had a lot of sadness and felt like my integrity had been compromised, and things had happened that shouldn't have happened when [the accused] was my boss."

She rejected claims she fabricated allegations after work dried up.

She then told prosecutor Hannah Clark: "I'm not in the industry at all anymore ... and don't think its a place I'd like to be involved in ever again."

The entertainment industry professional has pleaded not guilty to indecent assault and sexual violation.

Suppression orders prevent publication of various names and details related to the case.

The trial before Judge Russell Collins continues.