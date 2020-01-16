Entertainment industry boss accused of groping, pestering woman after stepping into lift

An entertainment industry figure on trial at Auckland District Court denies charges of indecent assault and sexual violation (file photo).

A woman says her former entertainment industry boss repeatedly groped her and banged on her hotel room door, demanding to be let in.

The industry professional has pleaded not guilty to six indecent assault charges and one charge of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

He is on trial at Auckland District Court, which on Thursday heard claims the woman felt "blacklisted" after spurning the alleged advances.

On Thursday morning, the former employee told the court the alleged hotel incidents left her feeling uncomfortable and confused.

She said several industry professionals were staying at a hotel and she went to her room to rest before the next day's work.

She told jurors the man on trial unexpectedly "stepped into the lift" with her.

"He started saying that he wanted to see my room ... I just felt alarm bells going off and I felt very uncomfortable."

She told the court the accused man started asking: "Are you scared?"

The woman said she changed the lift buttons and returned to the hotel room where other group members were.

She said she sat on a bed and her then-boss started groping her "in appropriate places", including her genital area, and she moved away from him.

"I just kept saying no. It's a hard situation because he's my boss."

The alleged victim said another woman in the hotel became aware of the situation and advised her to leave while the accused was in the bathroom.

The woman said her former boss later started texting and calling her non-stop.

"After a while I heard him banging on the door and yelling my name telling me to let him in," she said.

"I just didn't know what to do."

The woman said she answered the door and tried to be as assertive as possible.

"He started saying: 'I just want to come in and talk."

She said the man left after she told him repeatedly to go to bed, and she felt shaken afterwards.

"I didn't know what he was capable of or how far that could've gone," she told prosecutor Hannah Clark.

Jurors heard the alleged victim raised concerns about the accused with a relative.

"She felt really unsafe and I was quite concerned for her," the relative told the court.

The relative claimed "rumours" later circulated that because the alleged victim rejected advances, the accused man "was effectively blacklisting her".

The alleged victim told defence counsel Marie Dyhrberg​ she drank about three glasses of wine at the hotel that night.

"Your allegation about [the accused] groping you indecently that night is not true," Dyhrberg said.

"If he did anything ... all that happened was he put his arm around your back and then ... partly to your front," Dyhrberg said.

The man has denied charges against three women between 2007 and 2014 in various New Zealand locations.

Jurors earlier this week heard from another alleged victim who claimed the accused indecently touched her at a bar and behaved inappropriately around another woman.

Suppression orders prevent publication of some names and details in the case.

The trial before Judge Russell Collins continues.