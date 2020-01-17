Paedophile Edward Gulliver's health deteriorating in prison

Edward John Gulliver raped a girl before trying to murder her by throwing her into the Whanganui River. (File photo)

The mental health of a paedophile who raped and tried to murder a 4-year-old girl by throwing her into a river has deteriorated to the point where his speech is becoming confusing.

The decline means Edward John Gulliver, 66, has no current possibility of treatment for his issues, and was the reason behind him being declined an early release from prison recently.

Gulliver is in Rimutaka Prison, serving the open-ended preventive detention jail sentence for the attempted murder, sexual violation and kidnapping of a girl in Whanganui in June 1996.

He spent days trying to lure the girl, who he wanted to rape and murder to fulfil a fantasy.

He kidnapped her from her front yard, tied her up, raped her, and kept her in his home until nightfall.

He then tried to throw her into the Whanganui River, believing she would die and be taken away, both disposing of the evidence and completing his twisted fantasy.

But the girl landed in bushes and was found when someone heard her crying for help.

Despite surviving, the girl was too traumatised to speak about what happened, meaning Gulliver was free.

He went on to try abduct another two girls in 1996, but was not charged due to his mental health, although medical notes showed he wanted to kill and sexually abuse the girls to become famous through his crimes.

He was only arrested for the crimes against the 4-year-old girl after he confessed to a social worker in 2001.

He was first eligible for parole in 2017, but was declined an early release.

His recent hearing before the Parole Board had the same result.

In its report provided to Stuff in January, the board said Gulliver's mental health had "significantly deteriorated".

A neruo-psychologist found he had a serious level of impairment and confused speech, making him unable to consent to any kind of assessment.

"There is no possibility currently of treatment for him and he remains at moderate-to-high risk of reoffending," the board said.

Gulliver's mental health issues are nothing new. Court documents show he was committed as a mental health patient in 1985, and admitted to hospital six times between 1985 and 1987 for treatment of mental or personality disorders.

He was also admitted to Lake Alice Hospital in the 1990s, and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

The Parole Board said he could be released to a specialist facility, but a psychologist said there would need to be close monitoring of Gulliver for safety reasons.

Gulliver needed counsel to help him figure out solid plans, and a review of places where Gulliver could be released to should be done, the board said.

"In the meantime, he remains an undue risk."

He will next be seen by the Parole Board by November 2021.