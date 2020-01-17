Entertainment boss sex abuse trial: I'll 'destroy' his company, woman allegedly told witness

The entertainment industry figure denies indecent assault and sexual violation charges and is on trial at Auckland District Court (File photo).

A sex abuse trial witness says a woman spoke of wanting to "destroy" the entertainment industry boss's company.

Three women have accused the industry boss of sexual offences between 2007 and 2014. He denies the charges.

On Friday afternoon, a defence witness told jurors she'd worked on a project with a team including the boss and one of his accusers.

SUPPLIED The trial, into its fifth afternoon, heard a defence witness say one alleged victim voiced desires to 'destroy' the entertainment industry company.

"When I first arrived I could see she was pretty excited to have another woman on the team," the witness told Auckland District Court.

But within a few days, the woman "was always running the boys down" and saying how "bloody useless" they were, the witness said.

The witness said the alleged victim once told her: "I'm going to destroy [the company]. I'm going to bring them down."

She said the woman previously seemed to love her job, and the apparent change in demeanour was disturbing.

"She had a terrible attitude towards men," the witness said.

Jurors have previously heard of disquiet on one entertainment project over issues including payroll problems.

Prosecutor Hannah Clark asked the witness if she knew, when she was on the project, of sex offence allegations against the boss.

The witness said she did not.

Clark said the alleged victim was "distressed" about other workplace issues and "certainly had her grievances" but never threatened to crush the company.

"No, she said she was going to destroy the company," the witness replied.

The alleged victim has said "unacceptable" workplace conditions existed but she never threatened to "take down" the accused man or his business interests.

"I just prided myself on just doing the best possible job I could," she said.

The industry professional has pleaded not guilty to six indecent assault charges and one charge of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection.

He was accused of offences including indecently touching an employee at a bar, and sexually violating another former employee who said she was molested as she slept in a motel.

Another defence witness on Friday afternoon said one alleged victim told him she "woke up to somebody interfering with her clothes" as she slept on a couch.

The trial previously heard the woman said a shadowy figure scuttled off towards the boss's motel room after this alleged incident.

"She thought it might've been [the accused man]," the witness said.

"I had the impression she wasn't sure who it was."

Earlier on Friday, another defence witness described one alleged victim as a "corrosive, toxic character" people hated working with.

Suppression orders prevent publication of various names and details related to the case.

The trial before Judge Russell Collins continues.