Grace Millane murder: British backpacker's killer to be sentenced

The man convicted of killing British backpacker Grace Millane will learn on Friday how long he will spend in prison for her murder.

Grace, 21, died sometime between December 1 and 2, 2018, after she went on a Tinder date with the man in Auckland's CBD.

The now 28-year-old, who still cannot be named, denied murder and claimed her death was a tragic accident after the pair had rough sex at his apartment.

After a three-week-long trial at the High Court at Auckland, the jury took just over five hours to deliver a guilty verdict.

On Friday, he will be sentenced for his crime. The statutory sentence for murder is life imprisonment with at least 10 years non-parole, but the sentencing judge can extend this period if warranted.

SUPPLIED Grace Millane was backpacking in New Zealand when she was killed by her Tinder date.

Justice Simon Moore can take into account mitigating factors, such as the fact the killer lied to police about when he last saw her, buried her body in the West Auckland bush and tried to dispose of evidence, including cleaning her blood from his apartment.

Grace had been backpacking in South America before landing in New Zealand where she travelled to the Bay of Islands, in Northland, before she died in Auckland.

There she matched with the accused on dating app Tinder and they agreed to meet up at SkyCity on December 1 – the eve of her 22nd birthday.

SUPPLIED The last known sighting of Grace Millane was at about 9.40pm when she was captured on CCTV entering CityLife hotel with the accused.

CCTV footage captured the advertising and marketing student arriving for the date and taking a picture of the Christmas tree at SkyCity – the last photo she sent to her family back home in the UK.

While on their date, the pair visited a number of bars and were seen enjoying each other's company, embracing, laughing and kissing.

Grace even messaged her friend Ameena Ashcroft to tell her the date was going well, saying the pair "clicked".

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Gillian and David Millane spoke to media following the verdict.

Later in the evening, with the defendant's arm her around her, Grace was captured on CCTV walking through the doors of the CityLife hotel where he lived.

Grace was smiling as she walked into the building in her black dress and converse shoes, before the pair entered the lift to the defendant's apartment.

Grace never left the apartment alive. Instead, her body was contorted in a suitcase before her killer buried her in a shallow grave in the Waitākere Ranges, just metres from the roadside.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Grace Millane's body was found buried in a shallow grave in the Waitākere Ranges.

In the days that followed, he tried to clean up Grace's blood from his apartment and dumped her belongings in a park bin.

When he was eventually contacted by police, he lied about the last time he saw her and pretended the date had ended earlier in the evening, claiming they parted ways.

But in his second interview two days later, he admitted burying her body after claiming he found her dead in his apartment.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Just off Scenic Drive, in the Waitākere Ranges, flowers mark the site where the body of Grace Millane was buried in a suitcase.

The accused did not take the witness stand in his own defence but his lawyer told jurors the defendant did not intend to kill Grace.

After the case ended, Grace's father welcomed the guilty verdict and said his daughter did not "deserve to be murdered in such a barbaric way" and said her family had been ripped apart by her killing.