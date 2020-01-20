Grace Millane murder: Auckland businessman charged with naming her killer

A well-known businessman has been charged with breaching a suppression order that prevents the name of Grace Millane's murderer being made public.

Grace, 21, was killed sometime between December 1 and 2, 2018, by a man she met on a Tinder date in Auckland's CBD.

The killer, whose identity is suppressed until a further order of the court, was found guilty of murdering Grace in December following a high court trial.

The 27-year-old denied murder and claimed her death was an accident after the pair had rough sex at his apartment. He will be sentenced in February.

A 63-year-old man was due to appear on Monday in the Auckland District Court after being accused of breaching a suppression order on November 22, court documents show.

LAWRENCE SMITH/STUFF Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police charged a 63-year-old man back in December.

November 22 was the same day the man who murdered Grace was found guilty by a jury.

However, the businessman's hearing was adjourned and he is now set to appear back in court next month.

He has been granted interim name suppression.

A person can be fined a maximum of $25,000 or jailed for six months for breaching a suppression order.

After the verdict, police investigated six incidents relating to alleged breaches of suppression orders which prevent the name of the killer being made public.

Two people were issued a warning and in another case, there was insufficient evidence available to charge anyone.

RNZ In the wake of the Grace Millane trial, there are calls to broaden a bill before Parliament to ensure a victim's sexual history isn't dragged through the courts.

The other two alleged breaches were made by people overseas, meaning they were outside New Zealand Police's jurisdiction.

British press also named the murderer after the verdict, with Detective Inspector Beard reminding New Zealanders it was an offence to breach a court order, including naming someone on social media.

The courts tried to keep the killer's name secret after his first court appearance in December 2018, but despite repeated warnings from judges, the minister of justice, lawyers and the police, the court orders have been repeatedly breached.

David White/Stuff Grace's death caused an outpouring of emotion across New Zealand.

Earlier in the year, Google suspended its trending emails in New Zealand and apologised after it accidentally sent out an email revealing the name of the man charged over the British backpacker's death.

At the time, New Zealand Police wrote to the search engine warning it of the court-ordered suppression and urging it to remove the name.