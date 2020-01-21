Armed police to patrol Hawke's Bay streets after gang violence spills into open warfare

Armed police will descend on Hawke's Bay and East Coast streets after escalating gang violence begins to spill over into open warfare.

A senior Black Power member now says long-established conventions to avoid confrontation "seem to have gone out the window".

Police are investigating a number of serious incidents and outbreaks of violence in public places that cumulated with a street brawl and shoot-out on Sunday afternoon.

That incident involved 30 to 40 Black Power and Mongrel Mob battling it out on Gloucester St in Taradale - causing terrified members of the public to flee into nearby shops to take cover.

Gunshots left a 25-year-old man with head and torso injuries, with one of the shotgun pellets later found to have struck the rear of a child's car seat - missing the child.

Damage to a vehicle following the Taradale brawl and shoot-out.

Life Black Power member Denis O'Reilly visited the Taradale scene on Sunday, and understood a group of Mongrel Mob members from Flaxmere had gone to Shani's Family Eatery and Bar for a meal.

​The area surrounding Taradale is known as Black Power turf, and the incident was understood to be sparked by Mongrel Mob members taunting a Black Power member.

"There's no logic whatsoever to this," O'Reilly said.

O'Reilly said when members were "coloured up" there was the convention of sticking to your own turf.

DOMINICO ZAPATA/STUFF Black Power life member Denis O'Reilly, who has spoken about gang relations at meetings between the groups, says there is no logic in Sunday's incident (file photo).

"It's a bit like going on a marae. You follow the protocols of the mana whenua," he said.

"After the scene at Anderson Park there was good dialogue between the leaders. They went back to the Otatara Accord and agreed not to involve families or others and try and sort it out."

The Otatara Accord was a 2011 pledge between the warring Hawke's Bay gangs to understand each other's issues and end conflict.

Another old convention is leaders ringing each other in the event of a tangi in which members will wear patches, he said.

JOEL MAXWELL/STUFF Cordons were in place on Gloucester St after report of shots being fired in Taradale, Napier on Sunday.

"They let the other leader know what's planned so everyone's not freaking out ... Those conventions seem to have gone out the window."

O'Reilly said if the issue was about drugs "they wouldn't want shots fired in the street".

"Some of the newer guys think life's a bit like a computer game. You switch it off and there are no consequences. But unfortunately there are.

"We'll assemble the older guys and have a talk about it all."​

JOEL MAXWELL/STUFF Cordons were in place on Gloucester St after report of shots being fired in Taradale, Napier.

﻿Taradale residents on Monday described feeling "unsettled", "terrified", and "disgusted" by Sunday's violence.

Many did not want to talk for fear of repercussions, but those who did described a hectic scene like something from a gangland movie.

A man in his 20s was transported to Hawke's Bay Hospital and is in a stable condition - with extra security measures in place until he is discharged.

Detective Inspector Rob Jones called the violence "completely unacceptable", saying police were determined to hold those responsible to account.

STUFF Napier Health centre has been cordoned off after an alleged gang incident in which a firearm was discharged outside.

A 49-year-old had been arrested after shots were reportedly fired on Saturday between the occupants of two vehicles and a person at a residential property in Ruatoria.

Those involved were also believed to be associated with the Mongrel Mob and Black Power.

Jones said extra officers would be travelling overnight to Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay to "boost capability and visibility".

The public could expect heavy police presence, including armed officers, as inquiries continue.

O'Reilly said older gang members, "who grew up in the boys homes and went through the gang wars of the 1980s" knew the consequences of confrontation and tended to be "more amenable to dialogue and logic".

"[Newer members] seem to be guys in their 20s and 30s, who are probably employed, who have probably had a reasonable life, but who got engaged in the meth scene and attracted to the bling and social media world.

"They don't particularly feel accountable to anyone, so the old networks where you could ring each other up and get around the table and have it out, that doesn't work anymore.

"Instead you have a lovely Sunday afternoon in suburban Taradale."