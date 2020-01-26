Assault on The Strand leaves one critically injured

The scene remains cordoned off on Sunday morning.

One person has been critically injured following an assault in downtown Tauranga in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The incident happened near the water fountain located near the intersection of Devonport Rd and The Strand.

Police received a report of an assault around 1.45am this morning, SunLive reported.

SunLive Police received the first report around 1.45am.

"One person was reported to have been critically injured," a police spokesperson said.

The street was still cordoned off at daybreak.