Sickening texts and Auckland pistol allegation: Las Vegas mass killer's NZ link

A gunman killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 at a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip, shooting down from the 32nd floor of a hotel, where he was shot dead by police.

Chilling texts and a bizarre fake pistol allegation have emerged as the Las Vegas mass shooter's former mistress is reported to be living in Auckland.

Las Vegas shooter Stephen Paddock spent decades acquiring dozens of guns before carrying out the worst mass shooting in modern US history in 2017.

His former mistress, a 29-year-old woman who requested anonymity, recently told DailyMailTV​ that Paddock's erratic behaviour included him tying her up "during a kinky sex session".

SUPPLIED Stephen Paddock carried out the 2017 Las Vegas shooting,

And New Zealand Police are now investigating after the Herald on Sunday allegedly encountered the woman with a replica gun outside an Auckland mall this week.

READ MORE:

* Lorde concert may have been shooter's first target

* Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock left behind cryptic note

* New details about Marilou Danley, girlfriend of Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock

"Police are investigating a report from a journalist relating to a woman who was alleged to have been carrying a pistol in her handbag at an Auckland Shopping Centre," police said on Sunday.

"Our investigations are continuing."

GETTY IMAGES People fled from the Las Vegas country music festival after lone gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire from a hotel window.

Before he massacred 58 people from his hotel room window in October 2017, Paddock started sending his mistress disturbing messages.

The Herald on Sunday said the woman told the newspaper she was not concerned for her safety, but was "prepared" at all times.

The woman then allegedly opened her bag and pulled out a gun, later found to be a replica, and said: "I have a permit to conceal and carry it with me."

Philippines-born Australian citizen Marilou Danley (left) was the girlfriend of Paddock (right) but he reportedlly cheated on her for years.

Police said anyone who had a firearms licence that was endorsed to allow ownership of a pistol "must comply with strict regulations around carriage of the pistol".

Paddock was reportedly cheating on his girlfriend Marilou Danley​ for years before the mass shooting.

There was no suggestion his mistress had anything to do with the massacre.

MATT McCLAIN/WASHINGTON POST Twin sisters Gianna and Natalia Baca were both shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when Paddock opened fire but survived.

But she reportedly felt guilty about what happened, telling the Daily Mail: "Looking back now knowing what I know, the signs were there and I overlooked them and I feel absolutely horrific,' she said

But texts the shooter sent to his mistress and published on Wednesday include one stating: "There are so many people who don't deserve to be alive."