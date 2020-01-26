Police investigate unexplained death in Taita, Lower Hutt

Police are investigating an unexplained death in Taita after a man was found with critical injuries.

A man has died after being found with critical injuries in Lower Hutt on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the intersection of Futter Grove and Hughes Crescent in Taita just after 5.30am.

The man was confirmed deceased a short time later.

* Thefts close tiny house business A cordon staffed by private security has been set up on either side of a property on Hughes Crescent. On Sunday afternoon, Police activity was focused around a blue police tent inside the cordon near where a large group of people, some of whom were crying and hugging one another, have gathered. Neighbours said a body was found outside one of the houses at about 5am on Sunday. Saturday evening had been quiet, and they did not hear anything out of the ordinary, they said.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Police are working to understand how the man was injured.

Police said in a statement they were working to understand how the man was injured.

At this stage, his death is being treated as unexplained.

"We would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries, including anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious or concerning in the area between 5am and 6am this morning.

"A cordon is in place at the intersections of Hunter Street and Hughes Crescent while Police work at the scene, and people are asked to avoid the area where possible."

More information will be provided when it becomes available.