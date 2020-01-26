Second arrest after shots fired in gang brawl
A further arrest has been made following a gang brawl in which shots were fired on a busy street in Hawke's Bay.
A 22-year old was arrested and charged with unlawful assembly on Sunday in Flaxmere following the incident in Napier on January 19.
A man was arrested last week in relation to the incident believed to be between rival members of the Black Power and Mongrel Mob gangs.
About five shots were fired during the fracas on Gloucester St, Taradale, during which a Black Power member received facial injuries.
The fight, which involved other weapons, broke out after Black Power learned the Mongrel Mob was holding an event on its turf.
