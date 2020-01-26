Second arrest after shots fired in gang brawl

18:38, Jan 26 2020
Cordons were set up following the brawl between rival Mongrel Mob and Black Power members on January 19 in Taradale, Napier.
JOEL MAXWELL/STUFF
Cordons were set up following the brawl between rival Mongrel Mob and Black Power members on January 19 in Taradale, Napier.

A further arrest has been made following a gang brawl in which shots were fired on a busy street in Hawke's Bay.

A 22-year old was arrested and charged with unlawful assembly on Sunday in Flaxmere following the incident in Napier on January 19. 

A man was arrested last week in relation to the incident believed to be between rival members of the Black Power and Mongrel Mob gangs.

READ MORE:
* More gang unrest in Hawke's Bay, this time in Wairoa
* Pellet strikes child's car seat during gang gunfight in Taradale, Napier
* Crashed stolen vehicle used in suspected drive-by shooting at New Plymouth gang pad

About five shots were fired during the fracas on Gloucester St, Taradale, during which a Black Power member received facial injuries.

The fight, which involved other weapons, broke out after Black Power learned the Mongrel Mob was holding an event on its turf.

Stuff