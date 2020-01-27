Mowing the lawn one week, dead the next: Police investigate death in Lower Hutt

1 NEWS A man was found with critical injuries in Taita, Lower Hutt.

A man's body was found about 50 metres from his home, now the centre of a criminal investigation.

The police's criminal investigation branch (CIB) unit set up on Monday to conduct a scene examination, following the man's death in Lower Hutt on Sunday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene near the intersection of Futter Grove and Hughes Crescent just after 5.30am. The man died a short time later and a cordon was set up.

Neighbours in Taita said Hughes Crescent was once a quiet spot, where people tended to their flowerbeds and chatted to each other over fences. "It's not nice getting up in the morning and seeing a body laying in the street," one neighbour said.

The criminal investigation branch is investigating the death of a man who lived at an address on Hughes Crescent, Taita, Lower Hutt.

"He [the deceased] was mowing the lawn the other day and now, he's dead."

The neighbour heard yelling on Saturday night and went out onto the porch to see two men fighting, before 6pm. He didn't hear anything else until early Sunday morning when he saw the man lying on the footpath.

The man died after being found with critical injuries on the footpath, close to the house he lived in.

Another neighbour believed the man died as a result of a stabbing.

His son woke him early on Sunday morning having heard a "dispute". A short time later emergency service vehicles arrived and police tape was set up.

The people who lived in the house were never any trouble except for the noise, he said.

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF A blue police tent was set up inside the cordon on Sunday afternoon after a man was found dead on a Taita, Lower Hutt suburban street.

Another neighbour said the state house, now part of a police investigation, was known to police – where rowdy parties sometimes got out of hand, especially after a few drinks.

"There have been a few upsets in that house. It's unfortunate that one of them has ended badly ... so sad it took a life, a bloody shame."

The neighbour was angry that "something like this" had happened in the area he'd lived in for about 19 years. The family who lived in the house next door moved out a few years ago because they felt "unsafe", he said.

On Sunday, police told the neighbour they weren't allowed to leave their home until the police had finished initial investigations and a search of the area.

Police had kept neighbours informed as much as they could, to ensure they felt safe, he added.

Neighbours were asked to turn off porch lights on Sunday night while police used an ultra-violet test to look for blood. Statements were then taken from the neighbours in the streets.

POLICE APPEAL FOR INFORMATION

On Sunday afternoon a large group of people had stood nearby a blue police tent, some of whom were crying and hugging one another.

The cordon was scaled back on Monday to one house, which was blocked off my police tape and had a blue tent set up in the frontyard.

In a statement on Sunday police said they were working to understand how the man was injured. His death was being treated as unexplained.

"We would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries, including anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious or concerning in the area between 5am and 6am [Sunday].