Ugly exchange at court hearing into killing of Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley

Lorraine Duffin, aunt of Lois Tolley, said the abuse hurled in the courtroom was devastating for Tolley's family.

An uproar in the public gallery at a hearing about the death of slain Upper Hutt woman Lois Tolley has left Tolley's aunt distressed.

As hearing at the High Court in Wellington ended on Tuesday, and the judge left, a man charged with Tolley's murder gestured to people in the public gallery as he was led to the cells.

People in the back of the court started an angry exchange, with people meowing like a cat, someone calling out, "pussy", another person saying "Get the right person", and other things as police stepped between two groups as people moved out of the court.

Tolley's aunt, Lorraine Duffin, spoke to Stuff outside court, and said she was "absolutely devastated" by the behaviour in the courtroom.

"We are going through enough and to have to sit in a courtroom and be subjected to abuse and threats and, you know, even gang signs and things like that being done in court, you know, it's just so disrespectful to all of the family that are going through this all."

"That we have lost someone, her life taken, you know, just have a little respect for the people that are actually going through this and are grieving."

"We have had a loss and we don't need to be subjected to stuff in the courtroom and it's just so unnecessary and it's really, really hard to keep our composure and not to answer back and not to feel like we have to defend ourselves.

"We understand it's a hard journey for both sides, please show us the respect that we gave you and just leave us alone."

Duffin and other members of Tolley's family wore t-shirts displaying her image. Tolley's parents, who lived in Australia, were not able to attend. Her mother was facing serious health issues because of what happened to their daughter, Duffin said.

It's been more than three years since Tolley was killed at her Upper Hutt flat.

In September one man, 27, was charged with her murder and related offences. He is in custody.

Another man, 28, was charged with two charges of aggravated burglary and one of assault with intent to rob, and is on bail.

The defendants appeared separately at Tuesday's court hearing.

Both have pleaded not guilty and are due to stand trial in May 2021.

Lawyers for both men asked for name suppression to continue based on fair trial rights, the possibility that more people might yet be charged, and unspecified "concerns" for the man who has been released on bail.

Justice Simon France continued suppression at least until the two defendants are due back in court on August 14. Identity would be an issue at the trial, he said.

Tolley was found shot and stabbed on her lounge floor on December 9, 2016.

Tolley, 30, had previously been described as getting her life back on track when she was killed in her Ward St, Wallaceville, unit.

Police described her death as a targeted, execution-style murder.

The defendants were charged after a nearly three-year investigation by police, who have said they were still looking for two others in connection with the death.

Lorraine Duffin asked people to help the investigation.

"I implore everyone out there, once again, if you know something, please, please help this family, you know, just please help us and find Lois, justice for Lois."