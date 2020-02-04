Department of Corrections contributed to Christchurch prisoner's death, inquest finds

The Department of Corrections has faced criticism following Benton Parata's death in 2015.

The Department of Corrections contributed to the death of a man who died from head injuries after a premeditated attack at Christchurch Men's Prison, an inquest found.

Benton Parata died in Christchurch Hospital on 31 March 2015 after being admitted with severe head trauma six days earlier.

The 44-year-old sustained the injuries when he was assaulted in his cell in Rawhiti, a high-security unit which holds prisoners classified as posing the greatest risks to other prisoners or Department of Corrections staff.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/FAIRFAX NZ Steven Betham, left, Levi Hohepa Reuben and Akuhatua Tihi at the Christchurch High Court in 2016.

Akuhatua Tihi was found guilty of murdering Parata, while Levi Reuben and Steven Betham were found guilty of manslaughter in 2016.

However, a summary of the evidence presented to the Coroners Court at Christchurch concluded he would not have been attacked if he had not been transferred to the high security wing to receive nicotine replacement therapy.

Parata's security classification at the time of his death was 'low medium' and he was legally entitled to be placed in a low-medium area of the prison.

When he entered the prison, a nurse identified his need for nicotine replacement therapy, however, at the time it was only available to prisoners in high-security areas. This was contrary to Corrections' national policy.

The Coroners Court report said Parata was "put in a position where he had to choose between two rights".

"He could remain in the low-medium security area and forego his right to receive nicotine replacement therapy or he could forego his right to remain in that area and receive the nicotine replacement therapy.

"These should not have been competing rights. He was legally entitled to both."

The report concluded the failure to provide the therapy to Parata in the low-medium security area of the prison was an unsatisfactory breach of his rights which "resulted in him being exposed to a greater risk of the type of assault which caused his death".

"The Department of Corrections therefore contributed to Mr Parata's death," it said.

Parata had been sentenced to 17 months imprisonment in February 2015 after pleading guilty to two charges of receiving stolen property, one of driving with excess breath alcohol and one of driving while disqualified.

Akuhatua Tihi, 23, was jailed for life with a non-parole term of 13 years for Parata's murder, while Levi Hohepa Reuben, 21, was jailed for seven years eight months, and Steven Betham, 38, for six years, both for manslaughter in September 2016.

At the men's sentencing, Justice Gerald Nation described the attack as serious, planned and premeditated.

In response to the coroner's finding, Corrections' regional commissioner Ben Clark said the decision to provide nicotine replacement therapy exclusively to prisoners in high security units was a local practice "which had no mandate to operate" and the prison director at the time is no longer employed by the department.

"I would like to express my deepest sympathy to the family of Mr Parata. I appreciate that their loss and the circumstances of Mr Parata's death, will continue to cause them huge pain," he said.