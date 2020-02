Police are looking for a person after an incident occurred near St Lukes' Westfield mall. (File photo)

Police are hunting for a person after an assault occurred at an Auckland mall on Saturday.

A police spokesperson said police were called at about 3.15pm to Westfield mall in St Lukes after a report of an assault.

The victim did not receive serious injuries and was not required assistance from St John, police said.

The offender left the scene and enquiries are ongoing to locate them.