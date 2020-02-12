Woman describes being beaten by Samoan chief accused of dealing in slaves

A woman who worked for a man accused of dealing in slaves has described being beaten and thrown into a car and driven from Auckland to Hastings with her hands and feet tied.

The woman, who was 15 at the time, is the first of 13 complainants to give evidence against Samoan chief Joseph Matamata.

On trial before a jury in the High Court at Napier, Matamata, 65, faces 11 charges of trafficking people and 13 charges of dealing in slaves.

Joseph Matamata, aka Viliamu Samu, is on trial in the High Court in Napier. (File photo)

The alleged offending occurred between late 1994 and April last year and involves 13 victims.

The Crown alleges that Matamata made promises of horticultural work and pay to people in Samoa, but when they arrived in New Zealand they had to work long hours, 6-7 days a week, and were made to do his chores, without any pay.

READ MORE:

ROSA WOODS/STUFF The trial is before Justice Helen Cull in the High Court at Napier. (File photo)

* Samoan chief accused of dealing in slaves abused hit and threatened workers

* Samoan chief accused of dealing in slaves abused, hit and threatened workers

* Suspected slave boss denies charges

* Suspected slave boss arrested

The trial is expected to run five weeks. On Wednesday one juror was excused, reducing their number to 11.

The first complainant, who referred to Matamata by his 'chief' name of Auga (pronounced 'oonga'), was told she would receive schooling but instead was made to cook and clean for Matamata at his house on Kiwi St, Hastings.

Stuff The trial, at the High Court in Napier, is set down for five weeks. (File photo)

She came to his house from Samoa in 1994.

Speaking through an interpreter, she told the court there was a fence around the property that was kept locked at all times

She and others were kept on the property because Matamata did not want them talking to anyone.

She had wanted to call her parents but he wouldn't let her because he thought she would tell them she wanted to return to Samoa.

"When he give us instructions his tone is stronger. If I don't obey instructions I will get beaten," she said.

She said she was "really scared at that time" and recalled Matamata hitting her with his hands and feet all over her body.

Joseph Matamata appears at the High Court in Napier last year. (File photo)

"Blood came out of my nose and my mouth," she said.

She also described how Matamata would make her and her brother hit each other with an electrical cord if they did anything he did not like.

The worst beating prompted her to later jump out a window, climb the fence and run away to someone she knew.

She was taken to a bus station in Hastings and caught a bus to Auckland, but Matamata was able to track her down, she said.

​"I was scared but I had to do what I was told ... I was afraid because I knew if I didn't go I would get beaten again," she said.

Her wrists and feet were tied together with rope and she was put in the back seat of the car. When they got to Matamata's house in Hastings she was taken to a back room and left there.

She managed to untie the rope around her wrists by using her teeth, then untied her feet.

She escaped again. This time her friend took her to a social worker and she later left the country for Samoa.

The Crown alleges the complainants trusted Matamata completely because he is chief, or matai.

Matamata's lawyer, Roger Philip, made a brief opening on Monday, asking jurors to keep an open mind.

"He emphatically denies the charges. He denies there's any deception at all in Samoa. He denies he ever enslaved anyone here in New Zealand," Philip said.

﻿