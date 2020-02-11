Trail of blood led to murder accused's house after man died at Whangārei holiday park

Logan Haddon-Hardy, appearing at the High Court in Whangārei, is accused of murdering Hamuera Wilson in October 2018.

A trail of blood and clothing led police to the house of a man accused of murdering a father-to-be over a drug deal.

Logan Myro Haddon-Hardy appeared at the High Court in Whangārei on Tuesday, where he denies murdering Hamuera Wilson, 23, in a fight over a meth deal in Whangārei, Northland.

Wilson died at Otaika Holiday Park in the early hours of Sunday, October 21, 2018, after being critically stabbed in the chest.

The Crown said Haddon-Hardy, 30, stabbed Wilson twice during an altercation at Haddon-Hardy's house, next door to the holiday park, then concealed the weapon.

But Haddon-Hardy's defence lawyers argued he pulled out his knife to scare away an intoxicated Wilson, who came to his door armed with a fence paling, and the incident was self defence.

The jury of seven women and five men heard the altercation was over drugs Wilson believed he was owed by Haddon-Hardy.

Wilson had been drinking all day on the Saturday before he died, as part of a wedding celebration, Crown lawyer Richard Annandale said in his opening address.

In the evening, an intoxicated Wilson was asked to leave the reception in suburban Otaika and he told his aunt he was upset over "some puff" he had paid for but hadn't received.

Annandale said "puff" meant methamphetamine.

Wilson walked to Haddon-Hardy's house on Otaika Rd, picking up a paling from a fence along the way.

At the house, Annandale said Wilson put the paling against the house, then started swearing and yelling.

A fight broke out between Wilson and Haddon-Hardy, and the defendant pulled out a knife, stabbing Wilson twice in the chest, the court heard.

Wilson moved away looking for help, stumbling into Otaika Holiday Park, where he collapsed in a flat and could not be revived.

Annandale said a trail of blood, clothing, a bag and cellphone led police to Haddon-Hardy's address, but he initially denied any knowledge of the events.

A police search later found the knife concealed in a downpipe on the property.

Defence counsel Susan Gray said Haddon-Hardy never intended to stab Wilson, but pulled out his pocketknife to scare off the armed and drunk man.

"He was confronted with an intoxicated, angry and irrational man. After trying to pacify him, he tried to scare him off by welding the knife at him."

At the very least, Haddon-Hardy was acting in defence of himself and others at the house, she said.

The trial is set down for two weeks.