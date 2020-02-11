Global drug conspiracy-accused appears in Auckland court

Jose Mari Torres Macalalad appeared by videolink at Auckland District Court, in relation to charges involving drugs and an alleged organised crime group.

One of the men arrested in a major organised crime bust is accused of supplying cocaine using the Wickr encrypted message service.

Jose Mari Torres Macalalad, 27, faces more than 80 charges after police alleged he imported and supplied cocaine and methamphetamine.

Macalalad has not yet entered any pleas.

Stuff has seen court documents outlining more than 25 existing charges, including allegations of using Wickr to supply drugs.

Macalalad faced an additional 56 new charges when he appeared at Auckland District Court on Tuesday.

﻿The charges carry a possible maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

Macalalad appeared by audiovisual link and defence counsel Graeme Newell asked for an adjournment to study the vast amount of material in police allegations.

Police alleged Macalalad conspired with eight other people in an organised crime group which operated from August 2017 to this month.

In another charge, he was accused of taking part in an ten-person organised crime conspiracy.

Judge Evangelos​ Thomas remanded Macalalad in custody until April 30.

Six alleged associates were arrested in Auckland last week.

Three others, arrested in 2019, were also allegedly involved in the syndicate.

Police earlier on Tuesday claimed to have seized up to $5 million worth of drugs in an eight-month operation called Operation Mystic.

The alleged "international drug syndicate" was accused of importing more than a tonne of meth, MDMA, cocaine and ephedrine into New Zealand over a three year period.

The arrested people included Chilean, Italian, Brazilian and Filipino nationals.

The police National Organised Crime Group and New Zealand Customs ran the investigation.

Police said the operation had "focused on a key player living off shore".